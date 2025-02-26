Organisational Services Data SME

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

Develop and maintain subject matter expertise in the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Provide support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries. Act as a first point of contact for unresolved issues / escalations, resolution tracking until closure, exception handling and audits for the reporting process

Process and co-or ordinate large scale and /or complex re-organisations including restructures, divestments, and acquisitions. Working with RDC reorg tag to agree resourcing within and across RDCs.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Work collaboratively with other Regional Delivery Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to contribute to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Main point of contact for regional P&C S+S team members and wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad

Proactively identify, raise and apply continuous improvement ideas to the organizational data services

Support process improvements and updates, ensuring the Standard Operating Procedures are updated and maintained on the relevant site

Undertake other work in support of the service area as required

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of People and Culture processes

Foundational knowledge of Workday

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/adding value

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others. Ability to analyse leading practice, market trends and benchmarking

Breadth and depth across the People and Culture technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Prior experience in People and Culture Shared Service / service centre in a multi-national organisation

Developing specific technical capability and experience in organisational management

A passion and interest in emerging trends in customer experience and how this can enhance business performance

Experience of working in a multi-national and multi-lingual environment

Analytical thinking – comfortable using analytics to identify outcomes and influence decision making; e.g. ER strategies, targeted retention, succession planning & strategic workforce shaping

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



