Organization Data Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run People and Culture in bp and our Global P&C solutions and services team is at the heart of new ways of working.Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its unique legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is a need to support them.

The purpose of the Organizational Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist administers employee and organizational data changes and manages any associated cases. Key Accountabilities: Maintain bp's organizational structure in Workday (supervisory orgs, positions, cost centers, etc.) Support on Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB)

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams

Ability to differentiate between countries and or businesses and business scenarios of what is needed and when there may be local delivery activity

Provide support to a wide range of customers when required and respond to inbound queries Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms

Support the resolution of business customer concerns

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and collaborators.

Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms.

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.

Support the resolution of business customer concerns.

Essential Education: Minimum of 3-4 years of relevant previous experience in HR Shared services environment

A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



