Organization Data Senior Analyst

Entity:Finance
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The purpose of the Organizational Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist administers employee and organizational data changes and manages any associated cases.
Key Accountabilities:
Maintain bp's organizational structure in Workday (supervisory orgs, positions, cost centers, etc.) Support on Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB)
Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures
Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams
Ability to differentiate between countries and or businesses and business scenarios of what is needed and when there may be local delivery activity
Provide support to a wide range of customers when required and respond to inbound queries Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms
Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes
Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and collaborators.
Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms.
Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.
Essential Education:
Minimum of 3-4 years of relevant previous experience in HR Shared services environment
A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.
Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.