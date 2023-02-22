Organization Data Senior Specialist

Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.

Key Accountabilities:

Maintain bp's organizational structure in Workday (supervisory orgs, positions, cost centers creation, enterprise creation, etc.) Support on Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB)

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high-impact transactions i.e., supervisory organization unit changes, multiple reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc.

Deep understanding of how to determine how business scenarios are best managed and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders, applying judgment.

Monitor Organization Management processes and procedures are being followed in accordance to the Standard Operating Procedures

Work collaboratively with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Main point of contact for wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad

Mentor and coach junior members on operational issues and pro-actively seek prompt resolution of business escalations where required

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day-to-day activities

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.

Minimum of 5+ years of relevant experience in HR Shared services and preferably experience in the Workday system

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.