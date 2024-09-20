Organization Data Senior Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run People and Culture in bp and our Global P&C solutions and services team is at the heart of new ways of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its unique legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is a need to support them.

The purpose of the Organizational Data SME role is to support the business in the organization process and data changes across the breadth of the Workday processes and the Organizational data team in day to day activity coordination. This can come in the form of providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR relating to this topic, administering and transacting employee and organizational changes through cases, supporting reorganizations by working closely with the appropriate collaborators to project manage the changes to successful completion or providing support to the team in managing complex matters & working with their leader & solutions teams on projects. The SME will help to perform a quality audit, UAT on the system changes, bulk uploads, etc.

Key Accountabilities:

Maintain bp's organizational structure in Workday (supervisory orgs, positions, cost centers creation, enterprise creation, etc.) Support on Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB)

Work closely with People & Org Data Analysts and Sr Analysts within Regional Delivery Centre to ensure that overall operational objectives are met and to discuss continuous improvements

Solid understanding of the organization and its functions and the operation. Able to contextualize the subject area to the organization, its functions and processes

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high-impact transactions i.e., supervisory organization unit changes, multiple reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc.

Deep understanding of how to determine how business scenarios are best managed and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and collaborators, applying judgment

Monitor Organization Management processes and procedures are being followed in accordance to the Standard Operating Procedures

Work multi-functionally with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions contribute to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Main point of contact for wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad

Mentor and coach junior members on operational issues and pro-actively seek prompt resolution of business critical issues where required

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day-to-day activities

Education:

Minimum of 8-10+ years of relevant experience in HR Shared services and preferably experience in the Workday system

A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyses system generated data.

Prior experience in HR Shared Service center in a multi-national organization

Proven track record in delivering high-quality customer experience

Able to quickly and effectively generate and analyze data to deliver accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Acts with a high level of integrity and respect for data privacy.

Business Capability

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions that will contribute to BP and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Collaborator management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and HR collaborators.

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving/contributing

Leadership & EQ Capability

Demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high-quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organization - leaders & employees

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Effective teammate able to work successfully across interpersonal boundaries

Desirable Criteria:

Prior experience in Organization and Employee data management role. Proficient knowledge of CRM systems, MS Office

Reporting and analytics/knowledge of Workday, and other HR management system

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.