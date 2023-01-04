Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Organizational Data Analyst

Organizational Data Analyst

Organizational Data Analyst

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144080BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Maintain bp's organizational structure in Workday (supervisory orgs, positions, cost centers, etc.) Support on Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB)
  • Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures
  • Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams
  • Ability to differentiate between countries and or businesses and business scenarios of what is needed and when there may be local delivery activity
  • Provide support to a wide range of customers when required and respond to inbound queries
  • Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services
  • Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms
  • Support the resolution of business escalations
  • Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes
  • Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.
  • Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms.
  • Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.
  • Support the resolution of business escalations.
  • Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes.

Essential Education:
  • Minimum of 3-4 years of relevant previous experience in HR Shared services environment
  • A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

