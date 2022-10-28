Organizational Data Services Specialist (HR Services)

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services and Solutions Team and advance your career as an

Organizational Data Services Specialist



P&C Services is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised P&C services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for bp’s footprint. P&C Services are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of the role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and People and Culture on complex employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The Specialist administers employee and organizational data changes and manages any associated cases.



In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses, as well as the internal processes

Provide support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity in Workday is maintained

Maintain supervisory orgs, position master data and other structural objects in Workday

Processes and co-ordinate the rescinds, corrections and cancellations process with the Core People Services team and Solutions Support (and where relevant the Payroll teams) to ensure the consequences of any adjustments are managed correctly.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvement ideas to services

Undertake other work in support of the service area as required

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms

Support the resolution of business escalations

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent

Excellent English skills

1 year of relevant experience in employee data management/ HR administration

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of Workday and CRM systems is a huge advantage

Strong knowledge of Excel is preferred

Analytical thinking, solution-focused mindset



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested