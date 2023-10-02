This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

GBS People and Culture Services and Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised People and Culture Services and Solutions for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. People and Culture Services and Solutions are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.The purpose of the Organizational Data Services Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and People and Culture on complex employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The Specialist administers employee and organizational data changes and manages any associated cases.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Services and Solutions Team and advance your career as

Organizational Data Services Specialist (HR administration)

(fixed-term until 30 Sep 2024)

In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant business groups as well as the internal processes

Provide support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity in Workday is maintained

Maintain supervisory orgs, position master data and other structural objects in Workday

Process and co-ordinate the rescinds, corrections and cancellations process with the Core People Services team and Solutions Support (and where relevant the Payroll teams) to ensure the consequences of any adjustments are managed correctly.

with the Core People Services team and Solutions Support (and where relevant the Payroll teams) to ensure the consequences of any adjustments are managed correctly. Work closely with other Core People Services team members to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvement ideas to services

Undertake other work in support of the service area as required

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms

Support the resolution of business escalations

What You will need to be successful:

High School Graduate

Minimum 1-year relevant experience in HR administration

Demonstrated ability to administer HR systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Fluency in English (written & oral as well)

Proficient user of MS Office, additional experience with Workday would be a huge plus

Able to triage and provide basic advice and support to remote access population and knows when to seek support from senior colleagues

Strong customer service skills: ability to build and maintain relationships with different internal teams across bp

Business understanding skills: being aware that People and Culture team is enabler of the business and ensuring HR solutions lead to enhanced business.

Ability to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Act with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy

Comfortable with identifying solutions and making improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



