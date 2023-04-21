Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Role Synopsis:



The purpose of the Organizational Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist administers employee and organizational data changes and manages any associated cases.



Key Accountabilities:



Understand how each step of the workflows work and what is needed for the desired outcome from the customer

• Knowledge of the process and policy in enough detail to support the customer through the process end to end

• Ability to differentiate between countries and or businesses and business scenarios of what is needed and when there may be local delivery activity

• Provide support to a wide range of customers when required and respond to inbound queries

• Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures

• Maintain bp's organizational structure in Workday (supervisory orgs, positions, cost centres, etc.)

• Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams

• Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

• Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms

• Support the resolution of business escalations

• Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes



Education Qulaification:

Bachelor’s degree is preferred or relevant experience

Minimum of 3-5 years general business/ relevant previous experience

