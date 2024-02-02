Organizational Data Specialist (HR Systems / HR Policies & Procedures)

Entity:People & Culture
Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.
Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process authorities, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.
The purpose of this role is to help our colleagues resolve the most complex people process queries. The role holder will also be responsible for coaching other people core specialists, quality checking activity with their assigned workstream, maintaining relationships with people and culture colleagues and leading continuous improvement activities.
The purpose of the Organizational Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist administers employee and organizational data changes and handles any associated cases.
Why Join Our Team
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.