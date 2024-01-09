Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

Overview

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process authorities, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.

The purpose of this role is to help our colleagues resolve the most complex people process queries. The role holder will also be responsible for coaching other people core specialists, quality checking activity with their assigned workstream, maintaining relationships with people and culture colleagues and leading continuous improvement activities.

The purpose of the Organizational Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist administers employee and organizational data changes and handles any associated cases.

Key Accountabilities

Work closely with people core specialist and organisational data specialist within Regional Delivery Centre to ensure that overall business objectives are achieved.

Process mass data uploads with high attention to detail and accuracy with downstream impact.

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and partners

Support Services workstreams process in sufficient detail through the end to end.

Raise process improvements ADO’s and support Workday configuration changes through testing and coordination with country and global functional teams.

Provide support to a wide range of customers when required and respond to inbound queries via salesforce.

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity in Workday is maintained, followed by data clean up exercise.

Actively support project delivery across regions with tight deadlines.

Maintain bp's organisational structure in Workday, supervisory orgs, positions, cost centres, region.

Support entity wide ad hoc project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/global multi-functional teams.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services UK.

Support process improvements and updates, ensuring lugs are updated and maintained on sharepoint site.

Attend community of practise calls, share best practise and ways of working.

Support the resolution of business blocking issues.

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology improvements.

Essential Education

Bachelors degree is preferred or equivalent experience required.

Minimum of 2 years general business/ relevant previous experience

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Technical Capability

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – able to handle ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk.

Business Capability

Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making.

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will make valuable contributions

Eye for business – Ability to handle the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of partners.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience, and willingness to new experiences.

Desirable Criteria

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using Microsoft 365

Proficient in using HR management systems e.g., Workday or other HR data management system.

Why Join Our Team



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.