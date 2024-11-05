Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

This Original Equipment Manufactory (OEM) Sales Manager will develop business and provide Key Account Management for national and international OEM’s in Brazil. The role is accountable of developing new businesses and leading the successful development and implementation of account(s) strategy and offer development as defined by Castrol’s OEM strategy. In addition, role is responsible for short and long term profitable growth associated with the assigned accounts.

This role must ensure appropriate and effective linkage to aftermarket teams in country, Business Development and Key Account Managers in other regions. With strategic OEMs, the role will also encompass enhancing our reputation and competitive position, extending our offer beyond today’s components and adding distinctive elements related to important OEMs agenda items such as HSSE, global reach, product and service offerings and customer attraction and retention. The OEM Sales Manager may also fill a key role as a lead or member of global networks responsible for the development and implementation of global strategies including strategy development, preparation and presentation to local and senior management for sign off.

Lead business development, including service fill agreements, and enhance the business partnership with the defined OEM`s. Securing tactical OEM business opportunities as appropriate and in line with region strategy.

Implement the Business Strategy for the defined OEM’s, aligned with the Regional/Global OEM strategies. Being responsible for the first fill and after sales businesses, managing price, costs and profitability of each operation.

Deliver key financial objectives: growth, profitability and service level agreed with the OEM’s, leading and handling the relationship with Cars and Trucks Manufacturers, in the defined OEM`s.

Develop and manage key relationships with OEM(s) accounts developing a broad contact map. And strong links into aftermarket sales teams both internal and external.

Act as a member of global networks involving the defined OEM`s, in order to take advantage of any global agreement

Deliver annual plan for key account(s) by achieving targets set for each account and total portfolio. Where required, ensure appropriate linkage to strategic / global account partners and other entity businesses.

Monitor Competitor activity in marketplace account and recommend actions required to growth or defend business.

Bachelor’s degree is required. MBA or equivalent degree would be a plus

5 to 10 years of experience in OEM

Strong business development and account management skills to secure profitable partnerships covering product development projects, first fill and aftermarket sales.

Customer and channel management experience.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Experience in the execution and management of marketing programs and offers

Proficient in English is a must

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



