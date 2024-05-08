Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Central Marketing & Origination team is key for Trading & Shipping - developing and delivering third party business opportunities. The Origination Analyst will work with the trading benches and central M&O in the region to support cross commodity growth. This role offers a chance to support the originators in discussions with counterparties through all stages of a deal.

Key accountabilities:

Provide comprehensive origination support to the M&O team - from prospecting to post-contract customer management – which includes Chicago and the Regional offices (Latin America and Canada).

Run, maintain and analyze the forward deal pipeline in Salesforce Customer Relationships Manager (CRM).

Provide excellent support for our customers and take the lead to resolve operational issues.

Perform and deliver market and customer research and insights to support delivery of the bench strategy.

Provide support to the originators on deal structures and terms to improve benefits for bp.

Manage and support the tenders with the originators and the Commercial Development team.

Provide support for special projects that facilitate cross product analytics especially with regard to the Latin American region.

Provide support to the commercial teams during the Assurance & Approval process including identifying risks, risk mitigations, and supporting go-live activities.

Support project management of opportunities, guiding relevant resources throughout the process, and ensuring successful commercial delivery.

Maintain working relationships with commercial and enabler teams from across bp to ensure successful delivery of the commercial agenda and proactively manage and mitigate risks and issues.

Grow commercial acumen by supporting market analysis requests and financial modeling for projects.

Responsible for coordinating and managing events like customer meetings and conferences bringing professionalism to bp’s representation at these functions.

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree or equivelent experience

Essential criteria:

Strong communicator, able to clearly and concisely articulate complex subjects both written and verbally

Ability to influence and collaborate with wide range of customers and partners

Self-starter and desire to take responsibility

Problem solving skills/logical thinking and decision-making abilities

Ability to work under pressure, and demonstrates quick thinking

Ability to balance multiple priorities and strict deadlines

Attention to detail

Ability to build relationships and balance conflicting viewpoints

Spanish and/or Portuguese language skills

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.