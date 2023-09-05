This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

The Originator shall be responsible for providing support to the RSO through the delivery of deal origination and execution, including agreements and complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value. The role is accountable for leading commercial transactions, from inception, through negotiation, internal approval, and contract execution, as well as operationalisation. The Individual needs to show a proven track record of deal execution, with strong multi-tasking capability and proven commercial acumen, capable of dealing with a range of commercial issues and deal matters.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Role is accountable for driving commercial transactions, from inception, through negotiation, internal approval and contract execution, as well as operationalization. The Individual needs to bring an extensive external regional network, a proven track record of deal execution, with strong multi-tasking capability and proven commercial acumen and in-depth expertise in West Africa Oil and Gas, capable of dealing with a range of commercial issues and deal matters. Key accountabilities include:

Managing counterparties.

Leadership in sourcing, originating and delivering commercial transactions, showing rapid decision making, commercial insights and deal structuring, with a clear understanding of finance.

Ensuring maintenance of Origination hoppers for WAF opportunities

Support and /or lead deal approval process for own transactions in coordination with CD team.

Support linkage to functions (legal, compliance, Finance, Tax, Planning) to address any deal issues and resolve obstacles.

Provide and share market intelligence and information flows to the trading benches

Ideal individual will have a track record of covering the West African region with a strong focus on Ghana. Potential candidates with a narrower geographical focus may be considered.

Ensure adherence with the Code of Conduct

Assure adherence to legal and regulatory environment in which the origination business operates.

Job Holder Requirements:

Vacancy open to Ghanaian citizens only.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in business, Finance or Engineering preferred.

Essential experience and job requirements:

The candidate is expected to work with minimal supervision and to network independently with team members. The position offers an excellent opportunity to lead the crude oil, Gasoil, Jet, baseoil, Lpg and Gasoline business and apply commercial and business development skills, develop leadership and strategic thinking skills while expanding networks within the commercial and technical disciplines.

A strong track record of physical origination, deal structuring and successful execution.

Demonstration of sound analytical and problem-solving skills, numerate with a good level of financial understanding.

Sufficient understanding and exposure to hydrocarbon valuation, commodity trading and freight economics

Very strong proven commercial and leadership skills and strong delivery focus, with high level of energy and enthusiasm.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

Business understanding including understanding of financial decision-making and planning and financial statement analysis, financial modelling.

Solid track record of commercial delivery and experience

Keen inter-cultural awareness and ability to deal with rapid changes in the business environment are also important characteristics.



Other essential skills and knowledge:

A very high level of competence in financial structuring, Oil and Gas commercial business development, trade finance, trading.

Energetic, self-starting, and able to take ideas and run with them without undue supervision.

Ability to energize and lead a small team of professionals and build internal networks to deliver on trading bench strategies.

Work co-operatively to enhance effectiveness, share ideas and successes.



Key competencies:

Strong commercial acumen and drive.

Individual must possess team working, influencing, networking & interpersonal skills with the ability to work with people at all levels and across organization.

Prior experience in oil and gas, origination, business development in Oil and Gas, trading, refining commercial operations, refinery planning and optimization, supply.

Prior external experience in investment banking, trade finance or structuring or management consulting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business Development, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Commodity Trading, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Deal Origination, Deal structuring, Developing and implementing strategy, Freight, Hydrocarbon Accounting, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.