The Originator will be responsible delivering value to the team by establishing and expanding wholesale natural gas markets/supply with large industrials, wholesale gas buyers, power generators, producers, midstream, pipelines and municipal businesses. The Originator will take part in the growth of the market facing business within the natural gas space and producer/midstream sector through commodity and/or asset origination, asset management, capacity development strategies and support of cross commodity (Natural Gas/LNG/NGL/Power/Low Carbon) offerings within the assigned customer set. This individual will originate physical products with customers within the assigned geography and in coordination with other teams.
This role will support existing customers with focus on new opportunities between Midwest and East regions in terms of new customers and pipeline assets.
This role will be a key contributor to maximizing value for the Omaha regional Trading/Origination team.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint Venture Structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills
