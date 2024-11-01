Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The Originator will be responsible delivering value to the team by establishing and expanding wholesale natural gas markets/supply with large industrials, wholesale gas buyers, power generators, producers, midstream, pipelines and municipal businesses. The Originator will take part in the growth of the market facing business within the natural gas space and producer/midstream sector through commodity and/or asset origination, asset management, capacity development strategies and support of cross commodity (Natural Gas/LNG/NGL/Power/Low Carbon) offerings within the assigned customer set. This individual will originate physical products with customers within the assigned geography and in coordination with other teams.

This role will support existing customers with focus on new opportunities between Midwest and East regions in terms of new customers and pipeline assets.

Key accountabilities

This role will be a key contributor to maximizing value for the Omaha regional Trading/Origination team.

Establish and expand natural gas business with focus on new customers and pipeline assets.

Develop and complete complex transactions with markets and producers, creating optimization, cross commodity, and gas sales/purchase opportunities.

Pursue wholesale gas transactions and asset management agreements with municipals, LDC’s, Industrials, power generators, producers, midstream and marketing companies.

Contribute customer margin/trading value through the closing of physical structured products.

Drive innovative and strategic growth as well as Identify strategic gas assets for acquisition and/or utilization.

Build credible and long-lasting relationships with third parties located across the region.

Research customer opportunities and implement strategies jointly created with the Trading Lead and Marketing and Origination Manager of the region.

Support the efforts of other teams and development of team members as required.

Essential education and experience requirements

Bachelor’s degree required.

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in natural gas wholesale marketing and origination or related commercial activities required.

Highly skilled in negotiating and closing significant transactions with embedded structured products and/or other complex structures with Industrials, power generators, LDCs, utilities, municipals, producers, midstream and other marketing companies.

Experience in working with market participants for gas supply/sales, fuel management agreements, asset management agreements and other related complex structures.

Strong understanding of required contractual frameworks and contract negotiations.

Ability to interact well, develop strong relationships and currently have business contacts with key decision makers at assigned customers.

Validated experience of the natural gas markets and connections to other regions and commodities.

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key internal clients such as trading, structured solutions, power originators, scheduling, structuring, credit, accounting and legal.

Holds a strong understanding of managing risk and credit levels appropriately.

Ability to effectively manage multiple customers and to lead deal teams associated with transactions.

Other essential skills and knowledge

Must be a great teammate with excellent relationship and communication skills.

Must possess good mathematical skills and be detail oriented.

Ensure all activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with all regulatory obligations as well as bp’s Code of Conduct and T&S Operating standards.

Understanding of requirements related to an organization regarding regulatory matters including, but not limited to, FERC, CFTC, Dodd-Frank, State and/or local laws as they apply.

Strong connections with pipeline and infrastructure companies within the territory.

Desirable criteria

Strong presentation skills desired.

Ability to travel and work independently.

Familiarity with Structured and Power products.

Proficiency in bp systems including but not limited to Salesforce and Endur

Strong industry reputation and have contacts to key customers within the Midwest and/or East region.

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continued Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint Venture Structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.