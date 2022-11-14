Originator & Marketer - Bio Feedstocks

Within BP’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) Division, and a part of the Global Oil trading business, Global Distillates (GDIST) trades all products from the middle and bottom of the barrel, in all geographies. A large, global business, it is active in trading, marketing, origination, and above all support to the wider BP Group and its assets. In the bioliquids and renewable transport credit space, GDIST has a very large presence. GDIST has been tasked by the Group to support its ambition to build standalone bioprocessing capacity. As such the requirement is to access >3mmtpa of bio feedstocks, which will be the primary concern of this origination role.
You will report to the Global Distillate bench as an employee of T&S, with accountabilities and Delegation of Authorities for the origination of bio feedstocks within region. You will work in close collaboration with the T&S trading benches, Global Lights and other relevant stakeholders. You will seek out and execute all commercial opportunities in region to maximise feedstocks access, and enable both system production of finished bio products, as well as the monetisation of all relevant flows by the trading desk.
You will need to be a self-starter that is driven to find opportunities to grow value and be a team player that works well in both global and local teams. Depending on performance, this role is seen as a key feeder role for succession into other more senior GDIST commercial roles.
Key Accountabilities