Originator & Marketer - Bio Feedstocks

Job summary

Within BP’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) Division, and a part of the Global Oil trading business, Global Distillates (GDIST) trades all products from the middle and bottom of the barrel, in all geographies. A large, global business, it is active in trading, marketing, origination, and above all support to the wider BP Group and its assets. In the bioliquids and renewable transport credit space, GDIST has a very large presence. GDIST has been tasked by the Group to support its ambition to build standalone bioprocessing capacity. As such the requirement is to access >3mmtpa of bio feedstocks, which will be the primary concern of this origination role.



You will report to the Global Distillate bench as an employee of T&S, with accountabilities and Delegation of Authorities for the origination of bio feedstocks within region. You will work in close collaboration with the T&S trading benches, Global Lights and other relevant stakeholders. You will seek out and execute all commercial opportunities in region to maximise feedstocks access, and enable both system production of finished bio products, as well as the monetisation of all relevant flows by the trading desk.



You will need to be a self-starter that is driven to find opportunities to grow value and be a team player that works well in both global and local teams. Depending on performance, this role is seen as a key feeder role for succession into other more senior GDIST commercial roles.

Key Accountabilities

Identify and originate opportunities to access bio feedstocks.

Structure and deliver such opportunities into projects and viable opportunities. Work within and enhance the deal approval process to ensure safe, compliant and commercially optimal deal structures. Execute and embed these projects such that they are monetiseable and fit perfectly into the wider portfolio of GDIST trading, and the Group’s system.

Represent BP externally to counterpaties, at conferences, etc, and also within various business development forums and with all relevant internal contacts.

Good numerical and financial skills

Self-starter, commercially astute and innovative

Quickly picks up and able to develop new concepts and ideas

Strong influencing skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement across teams, functions and geographies

Able to manage and build strong counterparty relationships in a short period of time with external and internal parties whom incumbent has not met or worked with before.

Powerful communicator and influencer

Strong analytical and logistics skills

Clearly understands and can articulate the sources of trading value

Fluency in English and one of either Chinese, Malay or Bahasa preferred

Essential Experience and Requirements