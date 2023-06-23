This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the plant. This is a global role which can be based in any country where there is a bp office.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for providing environmental technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of environmental policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the plant. This is a global role which can be based in any country where there is a bp office.



We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced ornithologist to join our team. As an ornithology subject matter expert, you will be responsible for developing and implementing requirements, guidance, procedures and standard delivery tools needed for delivery of bp’s ambition to enhance biodiversity. A key part of this position is to provide deep technical advice and support to projects and operational businesses for ornithology topics.

Key Accountabilities: On behalf of the HSE&C Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the E&S Biodiversity Subject Matter Expert this role is to deliver the following activities: Collaborate with interdisciplinary teams to develop and implement bird and bat monitoring tools and protocols, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

Assist project and operational teams to design and implement field studies, including pre-construction surveys, post-construction monitoring, and ongoing bird population assessments.

Assist project and operational teams to assess potential risks to birds and bats from energy projects, including collision and displacement, and provide expert advice and support in the design and implementation of mitigation and compensation measures.

Stay up to date with emerging research, technologies, and regulatory developments related to avian and bat conservation to advise project planning and decision-making processes.

Support and review environmental impact assessment and related technical studies.

Contribute to the development and implementation of environmental management plans, net positive impact assessments, biodiversity action plans, and sustainable development strategies for energy projects.

Engage with relevant stakeholders (e.g., regulators, academia, NGOs). Profile and promote bp-supported programmes and its scientific outcomes. Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Proven experience in conducting avian impact assessment and management, including design and implementation of field studies, data collection, and analysis and technical studies (e.g., collision risk assessment, population viability assessment).

Solid understanding of bird behaviour and ecology, and conservation issues, with a specific focus on species relevant to energy projects.

Knowledge of bat behaviour and ecology, and conservation issues, with a specific focus on species relevant to energy projects.

Proven experience working with and developing relationships with nature conservation organizations and regulators. Desirable Criteria: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively present scientific information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team setting, including cross-functional teams and external partners.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is open to working from any bp location



Biodiversity management, Ecology, Environment, Environmental management



