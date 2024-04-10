Out Month Asset Economist - Cherry Point

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing Process expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

The Asset Economist is a member of the Fuels, Supply, and Midstream team withing Customers & Products, using the Refinery LP (linear program) to build optimal operating scenarios subject to variables such as unit capability, asset maintenance, crude oil availability, etc., based on a relevant set of prices for crude, feedstocks, and products. This key role supports supply coordinators and refinery planning teams to develop an optimal out month oil plan and identify economic opportunities for the refinery.

Coordinate, facilitate, and communicate the analytical basis for crude and feedstock selection, processing rates, and product slate optimization to maximize delivery of gross margin in the 1-4 month plan.

Use the LP and other tools to evaluate economics of crudes (and other feedstocks) and products for refinery consumption and production.

Communicate crude and feedstock analyses; support purchasing strategies with the Supply Coordinators and Refinery Planners.

Develop as highly capable practitioner in LP usage and data handling

Promote scenarios for consideration by the integrated commercial team; support team with well formed analyses and influential and objective communication; challenge status quo or economic opportunities constructively by clearly articulating supporting analysis

Work with other Asset Economists to improve evaluation tools and business processes; utilize, maintain and support the improvement of visualization tools, support LP assurance (fitness, accuracy and optionality), and the delivery of new LP models.

Maintain learning documentation such as deskbooks, files, and work processes.

Prioritize work load to deliver robust and timely analytic support for the decision needs of the team.

Maintain a calendar of key supply decision points to support the timely crude and product nominations to trading benches for market execution

Lead and own regular integrated team meetings on model analyses including objective output as well as informed recommendations; maintain positive relationships across the refinery/supply team, including physical attendance at the site as appropriate

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Business related subject area

Minimum of 5 years of prior Refining operations/optimization/planning experience

Demonstrated commercial competency

Demonstrated ability to informally influence a broad team and key partners

Strong communication skills (verbal, visual, written)

Strong tactical, critical thinking, and data handling skills

Advanced skills working with MS Excel, VBA, Power BI, etc

Candidates with refinery process engineering experience, who have also spent time within a refinery production planning team.

Demonstrated fluency with refinery optimization and option analysis; specifically, incremental economic concepts, economic drives and incentives, and process unit operational and quality constraints

Proven commercial proficiency specifically in refinery and/or supply optimization roles

Prior experience with LP software and familiarity with LP methodology

Familiarity and role experience with crude and product markets

How much do we pay (Base)? (118,000.00 - 218,000.00 USD (Minimum & Maximum)) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel VBA Programming, Refinery Operations, Supply Chain Optimization



