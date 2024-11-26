Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Overhaul Maintenance Supervisor is responsible for leading overhaul major maintenance activities for approximately 20 power plants. This position will ensure that standard processes are upheld across the fleet in the best interest of the company. This position requires travel up to 80% of the time.

Key accountabilities

Plans, schedules, and leads major maintenance activities at approximately 20 power plants.

Leads engine overhaul rebuilds as outlined in company procedures and instructional training.

Works with Regional Managers/Lead Operators to ensure inventory levels are accurate and appropriate, adjust levels with the parts department where need be for major maintenance activities.

Plans and performs special projects to improve service quality.

Ensures consistency to Company and Industry standards and compliance with state and federal laws, regulations, and guidelines.

Following a major maintenance activity, ensures post job oil sample is submitted.

Determines service priorities and schedules plant maintenance and personnel accordingly. *

Assists plants with maintenance as needed.

Support local plant operations when not traveling.

Support on-call needs at facilities.

Provides mentorship in solving and finds solutions to equipment problems.

Assists plants with troubleshooting and repairs including all aspects of electrical generating equipment and plant functions.

Maintains a safe and balanced operational environment by following organization standards and legal regulations.

This is not a complete duty list; the Overhaul Maintenance Supervisor may be required to perform additional duties deemed vital by management.

Essential education

HS Diploma or equivalent experience required.

Certified through Archaea’s Qualified Overhaul Foreman training program.

Essential experience

Ability to work both independently and on a strong high functioning team.

Mechanical and solving knowledge is required with experience as a technician or field service preferred.

Strong digital literacy, including Excel: the ability to build charts/filters/pivot tables/flat files and present data clearly. Strong proven understanding of all Microsoft Office programs and similar project management/maintenance management software.

Strong communications skills required – both written and verbal.

Time management and presentation skills are required.

Problem solving and decision-making skills.

Analytical, meticulous, detailed, and accurate.

Ability to handle sophisticated or multiple major projects with multiple priorities.

Ability to read and understand prints/drawings, wiring diagrams and flow charts.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check, physical, hearing and drug test.

Position requires travel up to 80% per month.

Tools for on-site work when required.

3-5 years of proven proficiency with all aspects of plant operations and maintenance.

3-5 years of plant operations and maintenance experience on CAT G3500 and G3600 gas engines and auxiliary equipment.

2+ years of management experience or demonstrated leadership skills.

Must possess various digital literacy and have good solid understanding of Word, Excel and email systems.

Desirable criteria

BS degree in Engineering or Technical field.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? $35 - $40 an hour.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.