Owner Relations Analyst

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for supporting the delivery of general accounting and reporting processes or performance reporting processes, resolving operational queries, and ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Manage owner cases received through email or inbound phone calls with quality and accuracy.

Monitor “in progress” cases and work effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure proactive resolution of owner inquiries.

Ensure clear and concise notes within the owner relations system. Interact with owners in a professional and influential manner.

Utilize patience and communication skills to get to the root cause issue and provide accurate resolution feedback.

Develop an appropriate level of understanding of the oil & gas business – leases, division orders, joint venture, and revenue – to support BPX Energy owners.

Understand the differences among a large suite of process scenarios in supporting royalty and joint venture inquiries.

Develop a strong understanding of trusts, probate, deeds, and 1099 documents and other related process elements to assist owners in updating account master data records.

Demonstrate an ability to understand line item royalty payment data in SAP (including property number, division of interest, purchase/sale dates, product codes, quantity, BTU factor, taxes, average price/unit and decimal disbursement percentage) and to resolve inquiries related to the account ledger, taxable interest, legal suspense balances and check voids/re-issues.

Ensure immediate and appropriate actions are taken to mitigate exposure to BPX Energy and its owners. Identify and understand when to disable accounts payable functions and block financial payments where account status moves into suspense.

Ensure owner interactions are within the boundaries of process resolution and guidance of the role.

Manage and protect sensitive and confidential owner data.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities that result in operational efficiency and improved performance.

Essential Education: 4-year accredited college degree

Essential experience and job requirements: 2 years of Customer Service / Customer Relationship experience

Customer interaction experience utilizing active listening and influencing skills along with deductive reasoning to understand and resolve issues

Excellent communication (oral and written) skills.

Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

Strong team-working skills



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



