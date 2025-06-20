This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Position Summary

The Owner Relations Supervisor leads a team of analysts responsible for managing inquiries from royalty owners, lessors, and partners regarding mineral ownership and disbursements. This role ensures timely, accurate, and professional responses to external stakeholders while maintaining compliance with internal standards and regulatory requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Supervise daily operations of the Owner Relations team, including case management, workload balancing, and performance monitoring.

Provide coaching, training, and development opportunities to team members to ensure high-quality service delivery.

Serve as the escalation point for complex or sensitive owner issues, including potential litigation or high-risk disputes.

Collaborate with internal departments such as Land, Accounting, Legal, and Finance Business Technology (FBT) to resolve owner inquiries.

Monitor and report on key performance indicators (KPIs), including case resolution times, owner satisfaction, and compliance metrics.

Oversee technology applications related to the Owner Relations team, including TalkDesk, Microsoft Dynamics, and the Owner Relations Portal and participate in continuous improvement updates to all applications.

Support hiring, onboarding, and training of new analysts and contractors as needed.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Energy Management, or related field preferred.

5+ years of experience in owner relations, land administration or customer service within the oil and gas industry.

Strong knowledge of mineral ownership, royalty payments, and division of interest concepts.

Proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics or similar CRM systems and SAP or other oil and gas accounting systems.

Excellent communication, conflict resolution, and organizational skills.

How much do we pay (Base) $120,000 - $140,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of reimagining and reinventing the future of energy.



Skills:

