Oxidation Technologist

Job summary

To provide theoretical and practical Oxidation testing expertise to support research, product development, product deployment, motorsport and blend plant activities. To identify, evaluate and develop Oxidation technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers. This is an operational role in a team of technical specialists responsible for the fast, efficient and accurate analysis of samples.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

To provide theoretical and practical Oxidation testing expertise to support research, product development, product deployment, motorsport and blend plant activities.To identify, evaluate and develop Oxidation technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace and to showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers.This is an operational role in a team of technical specialists responsible for the fast, efficient and accurate analysis of samples.



Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

Deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviors.

Provide a high level of theoretical and practical Oxidation expertise, with a strong problem-solving capability and meticulous attention to detail.

The safe operation, calibration, method development, maintenance and troubleshooting of analytical Oxidation instrumentation.

Support other analytical testing performed by the team.

Support the Discipline Lead to ensure all laboratory documentation and equipment is compliant with the Laboratory Quality Management System and auditing bodies.

Internal customer liaison and delivery of test results and interpretations in a timely and efficient manner

Identify and implement opportunities for efficiency/effectiveness improvements in your area of responsibility.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree in Chemistry (or relevant scientific field) and/or equivalent laboratory experience

Proven expertise of Oxidation analysis for example ISOT, RPVOT, TOST, MCT, Panel Coker, Rust, Copper corrosion, HEL, HTCBT, HLPS with a proven troubleshooting track record.

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong team player.

Capable of presenting technical information to a wide range of audiences.

A knowledge and understanding of testing of electric vehicle fluids would be an advantage.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced spectroscopies, Advanced spectroscopies, Analytical Chemistry, Analytical Separation Science, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Courage, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital fluency, Excellence, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Imaging Techniques, Incident investigation and learning, Industry technology knowledge, Instrument maintenance, Intellectual Asset Management, Knowledge Sharing, Laboratory Operations, Product Development, Quality conformance {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.