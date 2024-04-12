Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The P2P Administrator is responsible for providing the local Asset team first level process and system support for SAP related processes. It concerns providing technical support and managing user/supplier system & process training activities. Furthermore, providing support to fulfil the necessary SAP P2P processes by invoice handling, creating and closing purchase requisitions/purchase orders and execution of GR’s. The main aim of these activities is to enable users and suppliers to follow a compliant and efficient procurement process.

Key Accountabilities

Creates purchase orders/ shopping cards and makes any necessary modifications, and provides purchase order related information as required by the business, such as open times, due dates and missing goods receipts;

Processes requisitions received from the business;

Helps to identify and resolve invoice problems, and drives compliance to all BP pay-related agreements;

Maintains up-to-date procedures and manuals as per requirements;

Meets or exceeds Service Level Agreement targets as defined in the framework and ensures that volume trackers are timely and accurately maintained, working closely with local and central data stakeholder;

Acts as the first contact for the vendors;

Act as an expert / coach within the local Asset team regarding the SAP related processes;

Ad-hoc reporting: develop and maintain different kind of reports related to SAP, Procurement, Asset register and Invoicing.

Request for cost reclassification, if required, both in capex and revex.

Opening of new vendors (Construction/Maintenance).

Request to the Fixed team for the generation of all Capex projects and their WBS'S for the purchase order creation.

Close relationship with the accounting team to review all invoicing and payment questions (VIM module and FVC GRIR team)