Entity:Customers & Products
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Purpose
The P2P Administrator is responsible for providing the local Asset team first level process and system support for SAP related processes. It concerns providing technical support and managing user/supplier system & process training activities. Furthermore, providing support to fulfil the necessary SAP P2P processes by invoice handling, creating and closing purchase requisitions/purchase orders and execution of GR’s. The main aim of these activities is to enable users and suppliers to follow a compliant and efficient procurement process.
Key Accountabilities
Creates purchase orders/ shopping cards and makes any necessary modifications, and provides purchase order related information as required by the business, such as open times, due dates and missing goods receipts;
Processes requisitions received from the business;
Helps to identify and resolve invoice problems, and drives compliance to all BP pay-related agreements;
Maintains up-to-date procedures and manuals as per requirements;
Meets or exceeds Service Level Agreement targets as defined in the framework and ensures that volume trackers are timely and accurately maintained, working closely with local and central data stakeholder;
Acts as the first contact for the vendors;
Act as an expert / coach within the local Asset team regarding the SAP related processes;
Ad-hoc reporting: develop and maintain different kind of reports related to SAP, Procurement, Asset register and Invoicing.
Request for cost reclassification, if required, both in capex and revex.
Opening of new vendors (Construction/Maintenance).
Request to the Fixed team for the generation of all Capex projects and their WBS'S for the purchase order creation.
Close relationship with the accounting team to review all invoicing and payment questions (VIM module and FVC GRIR team)
Execution of urgent payments if the business requests it or processing of payments/fees for the commencement of new work.
Job Holder Requirements
Education
Secondary vocational education level / Bachelor degree required
Experience
Minimum of 3-5 years of relevant working experience
Good command of spoken and written local country language and English
Excellent knowledge of Administrator platforms, FOX, Urgent
Good oral and written communication skills
Strong administrative and analysis skills
Accuracy
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analysis and modelling, Analytical Thinking, Asset operations management, Asset planning and optimization, Channel of trade management, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial Business Development, Commercial performance, Communication, Continuous Learning, Contract Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Digital fluency, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Maintenance general, Market Trends, Negotiating, Operations General, Product Quality Management, Receiving Feedback, Reliability general, Risk Management {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.