P2P Fieldglass Functional Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to tackle BP and the world’s problems.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As a Fieldglass Functional Lead, you are leading a team deploying and maintaining the Fieldglass solution for BP colleagues and external users.

Key Accountabilities

Leading design, development, testing and deployment of SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW)

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Driving end-to-end SAP Fieldglass project implementation

Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Monitoring and applying emerging technologies

Ensuring the solution: Remains consistent with and is appropriate for the business requirements Meets all relevant Group, Segment and Business IT&S Standards Adheres to target architecture as defined by the Bill of IT (Target Architecture), target process design, information model, etc Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rd party vendors in different time zones across BP Working with other bp and non-bp teams to ensure required project deliverables, such as Data Privacy and Digital Security Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially efficient and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture

This role requires a broad understanding of the Oil & Gas Business, combined with a pragmatic and delivery focused mindset, deep technical expertise, flexibility and a willingness to be involved in projects on a ‘hands on’ basis.

Desirable Experience and Capability

Years of experience: 10 to 12 years, with a minimum of 6 to 8 years of relevant experience, leading SAP Fieldglass implementations.

Required Criteria

SAP Systems Design

SAP Technical Specialism

SAP Systems Integration

Comprehensive understanding and experience in Source-to-Pay Processes (Sourcing, Procurement, Category Management, Accounts Payable, etc), and its relationship to complementing processes

Deep seated functional knowledge, hands-on design and delivery experience using these Products/modules in complex architecture landscape SAP Fieldglass Contingent Worker (CW) and Statement of Work (SOW) SAP Fieldglass Integration with SAP Ariba and SAP ECC SAP Ariba – SLP, AN, B&I, S2C, ICS SAP Cloud Integration Gateway SAP ECC – MM and its integration points to Finance, PM, IS-OIL, Tax

Good understanding in Technical Integration and delivery of complex solutions through SAP Process Orchestration (PO) / Process Integration (PI) SAP Cloud Integration Gateway (CIG) API SAP ABAP language



Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset

Deep understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving and adapting continuously

A great team-mate and leader, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others.

Use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

Experience in planning, designing, and delivering sophisticated solutions across multiple products and organizational units.

Preferred Criteria

Skills and/or experience in:

SAP MDG, VIM and OpenText

SAP S/4 HANA

SAP Central Procurement

Leadership and people management

Agile methodologies

User story definition

Application Support

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Azure and/or AWS

Requirements Definition and Management

Business Risk Management

Systems Development Management

Business Modelling

Monitoring and telemetry tools

User Experience Analysis



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

