PA to EVP, Innovation & Engineering

bp has an ambitious new strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. It is great time to join the team as we continue to evolve.Innovation & engineering (I&E) is the convergence of our science, engineering, and digital capabilities – home to over 3,000 technical and professional specialists. It houses our central engineering and safety & operational assurance authorities, as well as our Applied sciences team, with a research and development spend of $330 million per year. Additionally, our digital team is based within Innovation and Engineering. bp continues to invest heavily in digital, through a multi-billion-dollar annual spend, across four distinct teams, and a new operating model centred on product leadership.The Personal Assistant (PA) role is a key role providing first class administrative support to the EVP, Innovation & Engineering, helping to organise and shape activities across the I&E team. This role will provide high levels of support to the EVP and members of the Leadership Team (LT) in terms of both self-led value adding activity and routine administration, including diary and travel management. The ideal candidate will be self-sufficient, personable, confident and well-organised and they will always maintain the strictest confidence in the work environment.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:



As Personal Assistant, you will:

Actively manage the EVP’s diary ensuring meetings are prioritised, planned and arranged. Ensure that meetings run as smoothly as possible by handling attendance, collating/issuing pre-reads, etc., making sure all required logistics are in place (room bookings, Microsoft Teams calls etc.) and liaising with the technology team where necessary, to make sure the technology works ahead of meetings.

Arrange conference calls for global teams, respecting other time zones, faiths and customs globally.

Ensuring EVP is well prepared for both internal and external meetings include details of key contacts and attendees’ to this list: work closely with the Business Advisor to efficiently run the office, track request deadlines and initiate follow up actions in a timely manner, manage year ahead important date planning, ensuring time is created in the diary for adhoc meetings with the leadership team and prep time to fulfil these deadlines.

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with bp staff worldwide at all levels. Work closely with the offices and teams of various partners, developing strong relationships at PA and BA levels.

Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful and timely manner.

Coordinate global travel for the EVP via the bp Company Travel Provider, compiling itineraries and agendas, anticipating visa requirements and applications (where applicable) and liaising closely with other bp offices. Ensuring that travel arrangements are sensible, practical, cost effective and in-line with bp travel policies.

Handle all administrative matters in the strictest confidence and maintain all relevant records and files. Prepare various documents, correspondence, and presentation material to the highest standards in line with bp approved guidelines.

Support the process for preparing and distributing pre-read materials for Board papers, Executive Committees, and other confidential reports and presentations, in conjunction with other members of the I&E leadership team.

Assist with project work as required.

General office admin: log IT requests and faults, source and book meeting rooms and hot desks, order stationery, co-ordinate visitor arrangements and meet guests, and update electronic distribution lists.

Coordinate travel and logistics for team events, such as Townhall Webcasts and off-site meetings and events, including sourcing venues, booking hotels, transport, catering, etc.

Take charge of onboarding new members of staff, use initiative to resolve office operating problems and partner with other administrative assistants, providing holiday and sickness cover and sharing best practices.

Support with budget administration and handle expenses claims in line with internal processes.

The role also requires flexibility on location and willing to be located in office(s) following EVP schedule and meetings.



Does this sound like you?



Essential experience:

Proven track record in previous senior secretarial/PA roles, including experience of complex calendar and meeting/global event management including booking global travel, in an often-fast paced environment

Comfortable managing a fast paced, changing diary as well as longer term more ‘fixed’ diary planning

A great teammate who is self-motivated, proactive and flexible to changing circumstances and unpredictable work requests

Ability to deal with people of all levels and liaise with senior people comfortably, both internally and externally

Strong attention to detail

Strong networking and influencing skills

Strong written and verbal communication

Proficiency in MS Office tools such as Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and SharePoint. Knowledge of broader systems such as SAP/Ariba, Field Glass, Concur

Highly discrete, professional approach and when entrusted with confidential information, always handle it with utmost duty of care and tact

Excellent ‘one team’ behaviours

A safety conscious approach, including an understanding of cyber security

Cultural proficiency, self-awareness, and ability to work in varied cultural environments

Experience in prioritising and identifying urgent issues on the behalf of others with minimal supervision

Experience operating in an international matrix organisation is helpful

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.







There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

