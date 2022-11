Job summary

The Team Assistant will be responsible for ensuring the proactive management of all administrative activity, professional and high-quality administrative assistance to the relevant team.

Our Team Assistant will office with our team in Houston.

Education

Completion of secondary school, administrative training courses or on the job experience.



Experience and job requirements

Proven track record in the provision of high-quality administrative support Highly proficient Microsoft Office skills including Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel and SharePoint and Adobe PDF reader/writer. Excellent interpersonal skills, with strong attention to detail and accuracy; able to work with minimal supervision, effectively planning own time to manage and deliver multiple tasks in a timely and efficient manner.



Responsibilities

Diary management and co-ordination for the Performance Manager and members of the team. Scheduling of meetings, coordinate travel and logistics and provision of general administrative support to team members. Manage logistical arrangements for events, set-up and support on-site/ off-site meetings and conferences, including meeting room bookings (meetings include Lync and teleconferences/video conferences and telepresence), negotiating contracts, setting up catering, transportation, material preparation etc. collation of materials/packs, managing distribution of materials. Manage phone inquiries and correspondence with external contacts. Prepare expenses for approval and tracking e-expenses to resolve issues when needed; manage admin-related contracts, purchase orders, and invoices. Prepare letters and respond to external parties on behalf of the Production support manager, as needed, assist visitors with local transport, office requirements etc. as necessary.

Partner with other Assistants on local/ global teams to provide cover when needed. Responsible for assisting the central team with administrative and clerical matters where required. Special projects and other supportive duties as requested such as coordinating team building events, etc.