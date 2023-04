Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

As an enabler, Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) exists to enhance bp’s reputation and create value for its businesses. We seek to win hearts and minds by engaging with staff and society, communicating our purpose and our progress, campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies. Asia Pacific is a focus region for bp, with the SVP C&EA (based in India) leading a 80+ strong team across India, China, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan etc.

Your role as the personal assistant to the SVP C&EA Asia Pacific requires you to lead, co-ordinate and provide executive support to the SVP for his day-to-day functioning. The role requires a high degree of operational excellence, a can-do attitude, an ability to multi-task, effective inter-personal and writing skills



Key Accountabilities

You will provide executive and secretarial support to the SVP C&EA Asia Pacific for his day-to-day functioning, including calendar management, meetings (including prep / pre-read), travel, expenses etc. with accuracy and the highest professional standards.

You will be required to engage with senior stakeholder's and their teams (internal and external, India and overseas) and deliver operational issues in a proactive and timely manner, enabling leadership efficacy.

You will be coordinating activities within the C&EA India team (acting as their point of support as well) and also engage with the Heads of C&EA in the region and their PA's.

You will be called on to assist on a range of C&EA activities, including events, conferences, venue negotiations, developing presentations / reports, correspondence, meeting logistics, agendas and minutes etc. Execute seamlessly any other activities related to team as and when required.



Experience and Qualification