PA to SVP Low Carbon Commercial Assets and Portfolio Analysis

Looking for an experienced Personal Assistant to provide senior level support for the SVP for low carbon commercial assets and portfolio analysis. Candidates are expected to display strong diary management and administrative skills. The role will be 60/40 spilt of hybrid working (office and working remotely) with the main office at London SJS. Candidates should have a strong track record working in similar environment and are used to dealing with senior stakeholders.
Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Desired Experience:
Additional Information:
Candidates should be aware that the SVP for low carbon commercial assets and portfolio analysis is based in Germany although regularly travels to the UK. The low carbon commercial assets and portfolio analysis is also a new team with significant growth planned over the next 24 months therefore it will be expected that this position will be required to support the SVP with related activities such as onboarding supporting team activities.
Travel Requirement
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
