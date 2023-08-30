PA to SVP Low Carbon Commercial Assets and Portfolio Analysis

Job summary

Looking for an experienced Personal Assistant to provide senior level support for the SVP for low carbon commercial assets and portfolio analysis. Candidates are expected to display strong diary management and administrative skills. The role will be 60/40 spilt of hybrid working (office and working remotely) with the main office at London SJS. Candidates should have a strong track record working in similar environment and are used to dealing with senior stakeholders.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Business Support Group



Calendar management: use own initiative to prioritise meetings, ensuring that there are no scheduling conflicts and there are sufficient keep clear breaks.

Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Organize complex global meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place including video/teleconference facilities where required, and that the necessary preparatory materials are received by all parties on time plus attendance of meetings.

UK and International travel arrangements: Ensure that travel arrangements are sensible, practical, cost effective and in-line with bp travel policies using Egencia.

Inbox management: Ensure that urgent correspondence is flagged or responded to in the manager’s absence.

Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful and timely manner.

Preparation of e-expenses using Concur and the management of invoices via Ariba and SAP.

General administration: Act as first point of contact often in the absence of supervision. Maintain electronic and paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists, absence records and working from home days.

Managing joiner/mover/leaver process through Accsys system manager

Assist with Comms/Yammer/Teams Live Events

Help coordinate recruitment process with People & Culture (P&C) teams, candidate interviews

Help with pulling together agendas/pre-reads for meetings

Extensive experience of complex calendar and meeting/global event management including booking travel within the UK and international, in an often-fast paced environment

Ability to produce professional presentations and documents which are compliant with brand

Ability to communicate with a range of internal and external contacts in a professional and timely manner

Keen attention to detail

Familiarity with invoicing/expense processes (Concur/Ariba/SAP)

Experience in prioritising and identifying urgent issues on the behalf of others with minimal supervision

Willingness to support wider teams where necessary and guide them as to office policies/requirements

Strong experience within Microsoft Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Candidates should be aware that the SVP for low carbon commercial assets and portfolio analysis is based in Germany although regularly travels to the UK. The low carbon commercial assets and portfolio analysis is also a new team with significant growth planned over the next 24 months therefore it will be expected that this position will be required to support the SVP with related activities such as onboarding supporting team activities.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



