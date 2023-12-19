PA to SVP Sustainability

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Looking for an experienced Personal Assistant to provide senior level support for the SVP for Sustainability. Candidates are expected to display strong diary management and administrative skills. The role will be 60/40 spilt of hybrid working (office and working remotely) with bp’s main office at London SJS. Candidates should have a proven track record working in similar environment and are used to dealing with senior team members.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Calendar management: Actively manage the SVP s diary ensuring meetings are prioritized, planned and arranged. Ensure that meetings run as smoothly as possible by managing attendance, supporting the collation/issuing materials/pre-reads etc., making sure all required logistics are in place (room bookings, Microsoft Teams calls etc.).

Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Organize complex global meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place including video/teleconference facilities where required, and that the necessary preparatory materials are received by all parties on time plus attendance of meetings.

Work closely with the Business Advisor to efficiently run the SVP’s office, supporting year ahead planning, action tracking and governance processes.

UK and International travel arrangements: Ensure that travel arrangements are sensible, practical, cost effective and in-line with bp travel policies using Egencia, and anticipating visa requirements and completing applications.

Inbox management: Organisation/filtration of inbox, ensure that urgent correspondence is flagged or responded to in the manager’s absence.

Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful and timely manner.

Preparation of e-expenses using Concur and the management of invoices via Ariba and SAP.

General administration: Handle all administrative matters in the strictest confidence. Act as first point of contact -often in the absence of supervision. Maintain electronic and paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists, absence records and working from home days, order stationery, co-ordinate visitor arrangements and meet guests. Help with pulling together agendas/pre-reads for meetings, travel packs including printing and binding.

Handling the joiner/mover/leaver process through Accsys system manager.

Assist with Communications /Teams Live Events/Webcasts etc.

Help coordinate recruitment process with People & Culture (P&C) teams, candidate interviews.

Help with pulling together agendas/pre-reads for meetings.

On an as needed basis, provide broader support the sustainability team with the organisation and coordination of key projects: meetings, logistics, pre-reads, etc.

Willingness to be located in the office, mapping to SVP days on site.

Role Requirements:

Proven track record in previous secretarial/PA roles.

Extensive experience of complex calendar and meeting/global event management including booking travel within the UK and international, in an often-fast paced environment

A great teammate who is self-motivated, highly proactive and flexible to changing circumstances and unexpected work requests

Comfortable managing a fast paced, changing diary as well as longer term more fixed diary planning.

Ability to produce professional presentations, communications and documents which are aligned with the bp brand.

Ability to communicate with a range of internal and external contacts in a professional and timely manner.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong written and verbal communication.

Familiarity with invoicing/expense processes and budgets.

Experience in prioritising and identifying urgent issues on the behalf of others with minimal supervision.

Willingness to support wider teams where necessary and guide them as to office policies/requirements.

Strong experience within Microsoft Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

The successful candidate will be required to work closely with the Business Advisor with an expectation of streamlined delivery and clear accountabilities between the two roles. Flexibility is required in terms of supporting the SVP during travel periods to ensure coverage of scheduling, logistical and other travel related requirements.

Skills:

Assisting Executives, Diary Management, Flexible Team Player, Key Stakeholder Relationships, Personal Assistant Services, Stakeholder Requirements, Travel Administration, Travel Planning, Written Communication



