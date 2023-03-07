PA to SVP Talent

Job summary

We are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant (PA) to join our team, supporting the Senior Vice President (SVP) Talent and the Vice President (VP) Talent Integration and P&C Capability. The PA will report into the SVP’s Business Advisor (BA).

The PA is expected to run administrative responsibilities in a fast-paced, hybrid working environment. The ideal candidate will be experienced in handling a wide range of administrative and executive support tasks, will be able to anticipate the needs of the SVP and VP, work independently and at pace.

This person should be well organized, flexible and enjoy the challenges of supporting impactful individuals. The PA will form part of the SVP’s office and therefore will be a reflection of the SVP. It is crucial the person can interact with staff at all levels, sometimes under pressure, whilst remaining proactive, positive, and efficient. This role requires a high level of professionalism and confidentiality.

This role will be based out of Sunbury and may require travel to London offices, and potentially other locations, as necessary.

Key Accountabilities:

This role offers a broad insight into the breadth of activity that forms part of Talent and P&C. The PA will work closely with the SVP and SVP’s BA to ensure the SVP is set up for success administratively. You will be responsible for:

Diary management: Proactively lead a complex and constantly evolving diary, including scheduling of meetings (and all logistics e.g. booking of conference rooms and technology) and calls across multiple locations and time zones, working with both internal and external stakeholders.

Events/Team off sites/Leadership meetings/ Webcasts: Organise offsite meetings and events, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place including technology/video/teleconference facilities where required, and that the necessary preparatory materials are received by all parties on time.

Travel: Book all domestic and international travel, including flights, hotels, cars and visas, ensuring that travel arrangements align with bp travel policies.

Expenses / purchasing: managing SVP expenses in a timely manner and in line with compliance policies and procedures. Raise purchase orders for SVP cost codes and arrange direct supplier payments as required, ensuring these are reported and costed correctly.

Ad hoc: any ad hoc activities that are needed to support the SVP, VP or BA.

Essential experience/ job requirements:

Previous administrative experience at senior level, including diary management

Highly organised, able to assess and resolve priorities

Well-connected, relationship builder with the ability to influence

A natural communicator: strong verbal and written communication skills in English

Highly proficient with the MS Office Suite especially Word and PowerPoint

Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high-pressured environment

Desirable criteria:

A good eye for detail with a systematic approach to work

Self-motivated and proactive

To work collaboratively within a team

Excellent interpersonal skills

Proven ability to manage senior stakeholders

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.