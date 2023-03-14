PA to svp, low carbon commercial assets and portfolio analysis

Job summary

Responsible for supporting assigned teams/leaders by providing proactive assistance and administrative support to leadership teams' activities under supervision, in order to enhance efficiency and deliver effective solutions, whilst ensuring discretion and confidentiality.

Looking for an experienced Personal Assistant to provide senior level support for the SVP for low carbon commercial

assets and portfolio analysis. Candidates are expected to display strong diary management and administrative skills.

The role will be 60/40 spilt of hybrid working (office and working remotely) with the main office at London SJS.

Candidates should have a strong track record working in similar environment and are used to dealing with senior

stakeholders.



What does the day to day look like?

· Calendar management: use own initiative to prioritise meetings, ensuring that there are no scheduling conflicts

and there are sufficient keep clear breaks.

· Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Organize complex global meetings, ensuring that the practical

arrangements are in place including video/teleconference facilities where required, and that the necessary

preparatory materials are received by all parties on time plus attendance of meetings.

· UK and International travel arrangements: Ensure that travel arrangements are sensible, practical, cost effective

and in-line with bp travel policies using Egencia.

· Inbox management: Ensure that urgent correspondence is flagged or responded to in the manager’s absence.

· Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful and timely

manner.

· Preparation of e-expenses using Concur and the management of invoices via Ariba and SAP.

· General administration: Act as first point of contact often in the absence of supervision. Maintain electronic and

paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists, absence records and working from home days.

· Managing joiner/mover/leaver process through Accsys system manager

· Assist with Comms/Yammer/Teams Live Events

· Help coordinate recruitment process with People & Culture (P&C) teams, candidate interviews

· Help with pulling together agendas/pre-reads for meetings



What we want to see from you:



· Extensive experience of complex calendar and meeting/global event management including booking travel

within the UK and international, in an often-fast paced environment

· Ability to produce professional presentations and documents which are compliant with brand

· Ability to communicate with a range of internal and external contacts in a professional and timely manner

· Keen attention to detail

· Familiarity with invoicing/expense processes (Concur/Ariba/SAP)

· Experience in prioritising and identifying urgent issues on the behalf of others with minimal supervision

· Willingness to support wider teams where necessary and guide them as to office policies/requirements

· Strong experience within Microsoft Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.