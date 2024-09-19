P&C Advisor, Castrol

Job Family Group:HR Group
Job Description:
About Castrol India
Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.
We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.
We are currently looking for p&c Partner at Paharpur, Kolkatta (West Bengal). More details below !
Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.
The purpose of the role is to provide P&C and employee relations advice, support and facilitate development of balanced employee relations practices. The role holder is responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture activities based on experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of people & culture initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and standard methodology. May serve as a part of an agile squad to deliver people & culture project results.
This role reports to the P&C Senior Manager, Castrol and has a dotted line reporting to the Plant Manager Paharpur Plant.
Education - Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Human Resource management / Personnel Management and Industrial Relations. Knowledge of labour laws, factory and labour related statutory compliances and employee relations is essential.
Experience - 5 to 7 years post qualification work experience. Must have worked in a unionized factory environment and led collective bargaining/settlements.
Should have worked on statutory compliance and handled liaison with external agencies (administrative and statutory authorities.)
Business Awareness.
Strong communications skills and ability to engage, pursue and influence business leaders.
Strong analytical and conceptual skills.
Ability to work in teams with a diverse set of team members.
Ability to lead and drive change management initiatives.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
