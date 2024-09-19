P&C Advisor, Castrol

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our best-in-class team?

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & Culture discovers, empowers, energises and cares for our resourceful people – and so can you. We’re cultivating a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

If this role attracts you, apply now!

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for p&c Partner at Paharpur, Kolkatta (West Bengal). More details below !

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

Let me tell you about the role !

The purpose of the role is to provide P&C and employee relations advice, support and facilitate development of balanced employee relations practices. The role holder is responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture activities based on experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of people & culture initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and standard methodology. May serve as a part of an agile squad to deliver people & culture project results.

This role reports to the P&C Senior Manager, Castrol and has a dotted line reporting to the Plant Manager Paharpur Plant.

What you will deliver

Employee Relations:

Create and implement a strategy for negotiating long term wage agreements with Unions and assist in the execution of wage agreements from time to time

Advise line managers on employee discipline issues and support and facilitate disciplinary actions where required.

Support the line managers for implementation of company’s policies & procedures.

Act as the key contact for the BP Code of Conduct – Commitment to Integrity- and advise line managers.

Lead worker training & development programs and continuous improvement programs for employee involvement like Total quality management, Kaizen, small group activities and other innovative HR practices.

Benchmark with leading companies on employee relations and human resources practices so as to evolve innovative and sustainable policies and practices.

Business Partnering:

Create and implement a resourcing plan for the function and drive the selection process and facilitate development of resourcing initiatives through appropriate recruitment strategies.

Support the implementation of Corporate HR initiatives like My Plan/ Talent on line, reward and recognition, employee policies, training and development initiatives, based on the corporate Capability calendar.

Act as Risk Owner for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including accurate documentation and assessment of the risk event.

Collaborate with subject matter experts as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, monitoring and self-verification of risk reduction measures to closure, with efficiency and communication of the importance of the risk reduction measures to the workforce that may be affected.

Statutory compliance:

Lead the Labour law compliance monitoring program for the plant and provide assurance on statutory compliance on all labour statutes.

Liaison with statutory authorities and maintain a formal relationship with the statutory bodies.

Act as performer and reviewer for closure of statutory tasks as assigned under the online compliance monitoring system (Legatrix System). Maintain compliance of all applicable statutory obligations in the impacted area.

Management of litigations:

Lead and monitor court/legal matters involving labour law and actively collaborate with legal counsel.

Represent the company in case hearings if any.

Plant & Security & Administration

Ensure all security breaches are reported and resolved to the extent possible.

Lead the plant administration and timely renewal of staff contracts.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Contract Labour Management

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout for Administrative contracts including security guards, cleaning staff, gardeners, etc.

Ensure payment as per state minimum wages and applicable rules.

Working relationships:

The role will work closely with the Plant Manager and other Plant p&c advisor.

The role will have external interface with the Labour authorities like the Labour commissioners, Factory Inspectors and other labour law related statutory authorities and also Advocates and Counsels for legal matters.

What you will need to be successful

Education - Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Human Resource management / Personnel Management and Industrial Relations. Knowledge of labour laws, factory and labour related statutory compliances and employee relations is essential.

Experience - 5 to 7 years post qualification work experience. Must have worked in a unionized factory environment and led collective bargaining/settlements.

Should have worked on statutory compliance and handled liaison with external agencies (administrative and statutory authorities.)

Competencies:

Business Awareness.

Strong communications skills and ability to engage, pursue and influence business leaders.

Strong analytical and conceptual skills.

Ability to work in teams with a diverse set of team members.

Ability to lead and drive change management initiatives.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.