P&C Advisor

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.



Job Description:

cWe are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our People & Culture (HR) Team and advance your career as a

People & Culture Advisor (HR Business Partner)

In this role You will:

STRATEGY & PLANNING

Implement projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of business strategy

Provide mentorship and advice to line management

Manage organisation change in partnership with P&C (HR) Partners with other agile pooled resources

Supports SLAs (Service Level Agreements) of NOJV Non-Operated Joint Ventures

PEOPLE FUNDAMENTALS

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations

Advise managers in making changes to their organisation or sensitive people decisions/activities

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks and coordinating the annual reward process.

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Stay up to date with the external legal context and assess internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve ER/IR issues

Manage individual severance / support consultation processes and participate in preparing large scale transformation programmes

Support and mentor managers in leading successful, engaged teams

Take individual pre-emptive action where ER risk arises in business

Support managers in handling ER cases

Support P&C crisis and continuity management activity as required locally

RIGHT PEOPLE, RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME

Deliver P&C (HR) advisory support to facilitate resolution of everyday people queries

Attract, select, and retain people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our employer brand in a compelling way

Guide on requirements for new jobs/controlled organization changes

Take part in assessment of candidates where appropriate

Advise managers about international assignments, ensuring proposals meet business priorities

Coach home managers to support employees who are ending an international assignment and repatriating / changing roles

Support local induction of new joiners to bp

Support implementation of long-term integrated talent management plans to ensure the right people are where they are needed.

Support Line Managers in assessing talent and identifying critical roles

Facilitate talent calibration, organisational planning and action planning

Make sure individual actions arising from talent review are completed and assessed and that talent development is happening year round

Assist managers having effective talent and career conversations with their teams

ENVIRONMENTS WHERE PEOPLE & PERFORMANCE THRIVE

Enable all our people to build the capabilities our business values now and into the future

Support P&C bp in identifying learning priorities

Ensure client groups are taking advantage of learning and development resources available

Help in the delivery of appropriate local Line Managers’ development interventions, including coaching and formal programme delivery

Advise Line Managers on how to recognise, reward and empower teams in alignment with business / people plan and hold quality reward conversations

Support completion of role evaluations for controlled organisation plans

Manage integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business

Driving engagement with our people from their very first interaction with BP.

Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Aid Line Managers to maintain and promote an environment of respect and dignity

Guide managers to be role models for diversity and inclusion, through the Who We Are beliefs

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree (Human Resources/ Business Administration/ Psychology or similar)

MSc will be considered a plus

Proficient English and Greek language knowledge

2-3 years experience in relevant HR roles such as Business Partner, HR generalist, HR support

Good knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations is an advantage

Workday experience is a plus

Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions

Partner management – Ability to build and maintain relations and trust

Proactive and independent attitude

Great teammate and group approach

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program and many other benefits



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



