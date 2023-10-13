P&C Advisor

Entity:People & Culture
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
cWe are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our People & Culture (HR) Team and advance your career as a
People & Culture Advisor (HR Business Partner)
In this role You will:
STRATEGY & PLANNING
Implement projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of business strategy
Provide mentorship and advice to line management
Manage organisation change in partnership with P&C (HR) Partners with other agile pooled resources
Supports SLAs (Service Level Agreements) of NOJV Non-Operated Joint Ventures
PEOPLE FUNDAMENTALS
Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations
Advise managers in making changes to their organisation or sensitive people decisions/activities
Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks and coordinating the annual reward process.
Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people
Stay up to date with the external legal context and assess internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve ER/IR issues
Manage individual severance / support consultation processes and participate in preparing large scale transformation programmes
Support and mentor managers in leading successful, engaged teams
Take individual pre-emptive action where ER risk arises in business
Support managers in handling ER cases
Support P&C crisis and continuity management activity as required locally
RIGHT PEOPLE, RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME
Deliver P&C (HR) advisory support to facilitate resolution of everyday people queries
Attract, select, and retain people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our employer brand in a compelling way
Guide on requirements for new jobs/controlled organization changes
Take part in assessment of candidates where appropriate
Advise managers about international assignments, ensuring proposals meet business priorities
Coach home managers to support employees who are ending an international assignment and repatriating / changing roles
Support local induction of new joiners to bp
Support implementation of long-term integrated talent management plans to ensure the right people are where they are needed.
Support Line Managers in assessing talent and identifying critical roles
Facilitate talent calibration, organisational planning and action planning
Make sure individual actions arising from talent review are completed and assessed and that talent development is happening year round
Assist managers having effective talent and career conversations with their teams
ENVIRONMENTS WHERE PEOPLE & PERFORMANCE THRIVE
Enable all our people to build the capabilities our business values now and into the future
Support P&C bp in identifying learning priorities
Ensure client groups are taking advantage of learning and development resources available
Help in the delivery of appropriate local Line Managers’ development interventions, including coaching and formal programme delivery
Advise Line Managers on how to recognise, reward and empower teams in alignment with business / people plan and hold quality reward conversations
Support completion of role evaluations for controlled organisation plans
Manage integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business
Driving engagement with our people from their very first interaction with BP.
Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate
Aid Line Managers to maintain and promote an environment of respect and dignity
Guide managers to be role models for diversity and inclusion, through the Who We Are beliefs
What You will need to be successful:
Bachelor's degree (Human Resources/ Business Administration/ Psychology or similar)
MSc will be considered a plus
Proficient English and Greek language knowledge
2-3 years experience in relevant HR roles such as Business Partner, HR generalist, HR support
Good knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations is an advantage
Workday experience is a plus
Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions
Partner management – Ability to build and maintain relations and trust
Proactive and independent attitude
Great teammate and group approach
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract
Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support
Additional days off
Equity matching program and many other benefits
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development, Organizational knowledge {+ 8 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.