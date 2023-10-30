P&C Advisor

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

The HR Partnering community in BP is uniquely placed to unlock the human energy of BP – to craft and deliver compelling people strategies that shape BP’s future and create a highly engaging and modern employee experience. We are driven to deeply understand the business, our people and leading HR practices. We are passionate about unlocking the potential of leaders and their teams and coaching them to overcome challenges. We develop meaningful relationships that create trust to be able to provoke, challenge and advocate with integrity. We operate as part of a powerful and integrated HR community together with HR Services and CoE specialists. We respect and value the expertise our colleagues bring and we are energised to work and think together to enable the delivery of business goals, creating value for BP.As a People Advisor you will develop relationships with key leaders in your business/function. You will use your knowledge of the people, the business and key data points, to provide valuable insights and pre-empt potential risks to engagement, motivation and BP’s Values and Behaviours. You will support managers through the critical moments in the employee lifecycle and coach them to unlock the potential of their people and inspire the highest levels of engagement and productivity. You will advocate with integrity and will be the catalyst behind ensuring BP is a great place to work where diversity is valued and used to competitive advantage. You will work in tandem with your HR Business Partners and colleagues in HR services and the CoEs to deliver the people strategy for your business area.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

PEOPLE PLAN DELIVERY

- In support of HR business partners, undertake projects and activities to deliver the compelling people strategy to shape and deliver the retail business strategy and create a highly engaging and modern employee experience

- Provide coaching and advice to line management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities



ADVISORY FUNDAMENTALS

- Ensure delivery of reliable, compliant and secure HR operations in support of the business

- Provide coaching and advice to line management aligned with the broader people plan and retail priorities

- Support leaders to develop and execute their line management fundamentals across the employee lifecycle, ensuring robust decision making and quality continuous conversations

- Coach and support managers managing sensitive people decisions/activities

- Manage complex ER cases, driving robust and fair process

- Work in partnership with HR Services and CoEs to seamlessly deliver HR calendar activity

- Stay up to date with the external legal context and monitor internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve or pre-empt ER/IR issues and risks

- Manage individual severance / consultation processes as part of transformation programmes

- Support HR crisis and continuity management activity as required locally



EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE

- Always act in service of the health, safety & care of our people

- Coach leaders to maintain and promote an environment of respect, dignity and inclusion aligned to the V&Bs and LEs

- Know the people in the business area and ensure deep awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the organisation. Use this knowledge to share valuable insights, risks and opportunities to influence team leader actions, team engagement and productivity.



TEAM EFFECTIVENESS

- Support HR business partners with delivery of change programmes to ensure successful implementation of business strategy

- Work with team leaders to enhance their leadership capability in service of making improvements to team effectiveness

- Support teams to unlock their potential and maximise their productivity



TALENT MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

- Support implementation of long term integrated talent management plans to ensure the right people are where they are needed.

- Support LMs in assessing talent and identifying critical roles

- Make sure individual actions arising from talent review are completed and monitored and that talent development is happening year round

- Support and coach line managers in having effective talent and career conversations with their teams

- In partnership with CoEs, ensure client groups are taking advantage of learning and development resources available across the BP University and support delivery of any local development interventions as required



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

- Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education.



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the HR capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.



TECHNICAL CAPABILITY

- Actively developing breadth across the HR technical areas (per Technical Edge) and depth in some areas. Able to provide advice and knows when to seek coaching and advice from senior colleagues.

- Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights.

- Risk Management – able to manage less complex ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk. Knows when to seek coaching and advice from senior colleagues/legal.



BUSINESS CAPABILITY

- Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions which will add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

- Stakeholder management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with key business and HR stakeholders. Developing partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is building and applying skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

- Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy and drivers, and seeks to consider the commercial implications of HR decisions and actions. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results. Puts the customer/business at the heart of all recommendations.



LEADERSHIP & EQ CAPABILITY

- Group mind set - remembers to look beyond own team to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Successfully balances the needs of the client with local needs.

- Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

- Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and respond to situations as they arise.

- Acts with integrity; demonstrates the BP V&Bs

- Cultural fluency - actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities



DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

- Knowledge of BP HR policies and procedures

- HR qualification/accreditation



WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.