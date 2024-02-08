P&C Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, impactful teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities using sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.



Job Description:

The role holder may operate as a member of a business leadership, providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team efficiency, values & behaviours and leadership expectations. They may support and work in partnership with other senior business partners in the delivery of P&C initiatives for that business.

About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role may be placed to support any of bp’s exciting business entities.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



People fundamentals

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Provide business facing consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of bp's Values & Behaviours.

Right people, right place, right time

Support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Support talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and supervising the ongoing and annual reward processes.

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.

Uses agile methodologies to improve value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).

Key capabilities

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management & Employee relations

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Delivering through bp values and behaviours & bp leadership expectations

Great communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders

ABOUT BP

PEOPLE & CULTURE

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you.

Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and

dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our

planet.

Join us and work closely with our business by:

• always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs,

supporting their health, wellbeing and recognizing them for great work

• hiring and developing talented people and empowering them to progress

• enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and add value

• developing emotionally connected leaders who continuously learn, put others first

and enable everyone to be at their best

• creating energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation.



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Proven leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance, track record of effective partnering, consider business needs and link value to business results. Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organisation and solid understanding of local labor legislation and regulations



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.