This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The People & Culture function in bp is uniquely placed to unlock the human energy of bp – to craft and deliver compelling people strategies that shape bp’s future and create a highly engaging and contemporary employee experience. We are passionate about unlocking the potential of leaders and their teams and coaching them to overcome challenges with people practices. We operate as part of a powerful and integrated People & Culture community and other CoE specialists.

The P&C Advisor for G&LCE, Strategic Partnerships, P&O, M&C and the Enabler groups (Finance, legal, C&EA) , JV teams will be responsible for executing the people plan that enable the business to achieve its goals. Provide people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture activities based on advanced experience in this field in line with local legislation, bp policy and best practice. The role requires a close and strategic working relationship with country P&C teams, global P&C teams and with other business leaders. The role holder acts as an advisor to provide business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions.

Key Accountabilities

Develop a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

Responsible for deploying and bringing to life global initiatives in the local business.

Responsible for supporting leaders in managing engaged, high-performing teams and provide day-to-day advice using sound technical capabilities, support for critical 'moments that matter' and deliver in line with the people plan.

Manage compliance with regards to India labour and regulatory laws and manage the retirals Trust activities for employee retirals by working closely with the trustees and retirals partner and work closely with the legal and labor compliance SME to ensure office compliances

Independently provide day-to-day P&C consultation and advice to employees and deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business.

Support the development of a strategic talent plan and an engagement plan that is aligned to the business strategy and drive robust initiatives to support the delivery

Drive engagement and well-being with our people throughout the employee life cycle.

Provide data based analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Partner closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to ensure successful delivery of P&C Services to, leverage partnership opportunities to identify efficiencies and opportunities for synergies and support adherence to standards and policies.

Undertake pan India / business related projects as and when required.

Job Holder Requirements

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Essential Education

Graduate degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant fields.

Post Graduate degree in Human Resource Management will be preferred

Experience & Capabilities

Minimum 3-7 years’ experience in P&C partnering, managing multi location, multi businesses. Have relevant experience in transformation, organisational change management process and working in a matrixed organization

Working knowledge of local labour legislation and regulations is essential

Ability to work with large teams and CoEs.

Demonstrate ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results

Digital fluency - Comfortable using technology, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven action.

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making.

Go-getter, who can manage complex issues and external relationships with maturity and judgement.

Possess good written and verbal communications skills.

Possess in depth knowledge of P&C tools and processes.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.