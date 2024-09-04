Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

Please note bp Australia employees must be Australian Citizens or AU Permanent Residents.

NB: This is a 12 month fixed term contract.

About the Role:

The Retail People and Culture Advisor ANZ will be a key member of the Retail P&C team in providing Employee Relations advice and support to our retail business, managing various types of employment relations cases across Australia and New Zealand.

The role will coach the business to build line manager capability in areas of performance management, employee relations and employee engagement. The Retail P&C Advisor will support the delivery of the people plan, focussing on key initiatives and enhancements across the employee lifecycle.

Provide credible advice and support to the business on matters pertaining to performance, misconduct and serious misconduct.

Provide high quality enterprise agreement, policy and code of conduct interpretation and advice.

End to end case management, leading complex investigations and disciplinary matters where necessary.

Coach and advise line managers on employee discipline issues, support and facilitate disciplinary actions where required.

Support, respond and represent the business with submissions lodged via external bodies (Fair Work, or NZ Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment)

Build leadership capability in dealing with low level ER issues at site.

Provide people data insights in support of agreed priorities (ie. employment engagement surveys).

Support the delivery of agreed people priorities in collaboration with COE’s and broader business.

Drive empowerment and accountability at leadership level to lead and own all people related issues at site.

Operate as a flexible resource that can shift focus based on agreed priorities.

About You:

Knowledge and demonstrated application of employment law, P&C best practice and employee/industrial relations.

Experience in aspects of the employee lifecycle, including but not limited to reward, talent management, performance management, recruitment and selection, onboarding and offboarding.

Thrives in ambiguity and can change direction based on insights.

Curious, asks questions and has the courage to bring in different thinking and open to possibilities.

Focussed on learning and invites difference of opinion.

WHY JOIN US?

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Competitive salary package

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 3 days per week in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

​

Legal Disclaimer:

