Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve it’s purpose for people and our planet.

The P&C Advisor will play a key part of the P&C Partnering team with a focus on supporting our Productions and Operations and Gas and Low Carbon business by working in project and business squads to support business priorities.

The expectations will be a minimum of 3 days in the office/onsite at either Kwinana or Perth office (minimum 1 day at Kwinana site.)

This is the perfect 12 month fixed-term opportunity for a Junior HR Business Partner to join a large multi-national organisation!

About the Role:

• Operate as a flexible partnering resource that can shift focus based on agreed priorities.

• Support the P&C Partners partnering with our Production & Operations and New Energy projects.

• Develop an understand of the business you are supporting and advise of site/location specific P&C policies and processes.

• Respond to employee concerns and support the delivery of agreed people priorities in partnership with embedded partners and leaders

• Provide people data insights in support of agreed priorities

• Respond to P&C policy and Reward questions

About You:

• Experience in all aspects of the employee lifecycle.

• Demonstrable knowledge of employment law, P&C best practice and employee/industrial relations.

• Excellent team player with the ability to build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams.

• Thrives in ambiguity and can change direction based on insights.

• Curious and have the courage to bring in different thinking and open to possibilities.

• Comfortable to learn through doing with the support of the team.

• bp Australia employees must be Australian Citizens or AU Permanent Residents.

WHY JOIN US?

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’ that defines what we stand for at bp. Our three key beliefs are to Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Competitive salary package

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 3 days per week on-site)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.





Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

​

