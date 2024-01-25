Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

bp is een dynamisch, internationaal gevestigd energiebedrijf met miljoenen klanten elke dag en overal ter wereld. In Nederland houden de medewerkers van het bedrijf zich voornamelijk bezig met verkoop en raffinage van brandstoffen en smeermiddelen.

De People & Culture afdeling verleent ondersteuning en advies op het gebied van HR aangelegenheden. Het local delivery team, onderdeel van Services & Solutions, draagt zorg voor een juiste personeels- en salarisadministratie voor de bedrijven van bp in Nederland (bp Raffinaderij, bp Nederland en Castrol).

Voor dit team zijn wij op zoek naar een:

P&C Assistant

Je bent in deze rol verantwoordelijk voor de uitvoering, bewaking en voortgang van onze administratieve HR processen. Uiteraard beantwoord je vragen van medewerkers en (internationale) lijnmanagers die behoren aan de jou toegewezen business onderdelen.

Tot je kerntaken behoren:

Eerste (digitale) aanspreekpunt voor vragen van medewerkers en lijnmanagers;

Opstellen van mutaties ten behoeve van de salarisadministratie, bevestiging naar medewerkers en afhandeling van bijbehorende checklijsten;

Up to date houden van lokale systemen ten behoeve van verlofregistratie (Protime) en verzuim (Xpertsuite);

Pro actief deelnemen aan de verschillende HR overleggen en projecten;

Correct uitvoeren van HR en wettelijke regelingen;

Voorstellen doen voor verbetering, aanvulling en harmonisering van bestaande HR regelingen, procedures en processen;

Bijhouden van (elektronische) informatiebestanden en de archivering van personeelsdossiers.

Wat zoeken wij in onze nieuwe collega:

HBO diploma, bij voorkeur richting HRM (of nog studerend);

HR werkervaring is fijn, je persoonlijkheid is echter doorslaggevend;

Competenties: accuraat, proactief, sterke communicatieve vaardigheden, samenwerken, oplossingsgericht denkvermogen en stressbestendig (goed prioriteiten kunnen stellen).

Vaardig in het snel eigen maken van systemen (Workday, Salesforce, ADP Perman, Protime en Xpertsuite);

Vaardig in het eigen maken en toepassen van diverse wettelijke en bedrijfsgebonden personeelsregelingen;

Een uitstekende beheersing van MS Office365 applicaties;

Een goede beheersing van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal in woord en geschrift;

Wij bieden:

Een basissalaris aangevuld met een dertiende (vakantiegeld) en veertiende maanduitkering;

25 vakantiedagen en 11 ADV-dagen (o.b.v. een fulltime dienstverband);

Global bonusregeling, aandelenprogramma en middelloon pensioen

Een team met behulpzame collega’s en veel gezelligheid;

Een zelfstandige baan met een flinke workload, deadlines en de mogelijkheid om jezelf te ontwikkelen;

Wij werken in een indrukwekkend kantoor in Europoort-Rotterdam waarvoor eigen vervoer noodzakelijk is;

De mogelijkheid om deels vanuit huis te werken;

Werkdagen; de functie is voor 4,5 – 5 dagen waarvan het eventuele parttime dagdeel in overleg is.

Een tijdelijke functie voor minimaal een jaar



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.