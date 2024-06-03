Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp is een dynamisch, internationaal gevestigd energiebedrijf met miljoenen klanten elke dag en overal ter wereld. In Nederland houden de medewerkers van het bedrijf zich voornamelijk bezig met verkoop en raffinage van brandstoffen en smeermiddelen.
De People & Culture afdeling verleent ondersteuning en advies op het gebied van HR aangelegenheden. Het local delivery team, onderdeel van Services & Solutions, draagt zorg voor een juiste personeels- en salarisadministratie voor de bedrijven van bp in Nederland (bp Raffinaderij, bp Nederland en Castrol). Voor dit team zijn wij op zoek naar een:
P&C Assistant
Je bent in deze rol verantwoordelijk voor de uitvoering, bewaking en voortgang van onze administratieve HR processen. Uiteraard beantwoord je vragen van medewerkers en (internationale) lijnmanagers die behoren aan de jou toegewezen business onderdelen.
Tot je kerntaken behoren:
Wat zoeken wij in onze nieuwe collega:
Wij bieden:
