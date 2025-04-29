P&C Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Local Delivery Specialist

The Local Delivery Specialist processes country specific data changes and administration through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce. The role also provides information and guidance to bp employees and PC&C on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution.

The purpose of the Local Delivery Specialist role is to process country specific data changes and administration through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce, also provide information and guidance to bp employees and PC&C, on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution.

Provide support on local lifecycle employee processes and production of required letters and contracts.

Provide administration support with any legal, fiscal and regulatory processes.

Providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Streamline and continuously improve HR processes (e.g. templates, automation in processing) in close collaboration with team colleagues from 'People Services' in other global business service centres

Active participation in HR projects (e.g. local implementation of global guidelines, system changes)

Responsible for the administration of local benefits where required

3 to 5 years relevant experience

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programs and analytical support tools

Proven ability to skillfully navigate a tiered support model

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and optimally generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to advise business decisions

Excellent personal organizational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to prioritize multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Advanced knowledge of CRM systems and HR Systems such as Workday

Demonstrated ability to administer HR systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Able to provide a level of support to employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns

Eye for business & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results.

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will give to the business and enhance ways of working

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and can communicate effectively (written and verbal)

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to advise actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



