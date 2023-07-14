P&C Consultant, Mobility & Convenience Americas

Job summary

About bp People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet. Join us and work closely with our business by: - always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs, - supporting their health, wellbeing and recognizing them for great work - hiring and developing passionate people and empowering them to progress - enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and contribute - creating energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation. About the team At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated field. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We aim to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role will be based in the US and support the Customer & Products business entity, home to our midstream, lubricants, aviation, mobility & convenience, and next-generation businesses. People Fundamentals - Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations - Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people - Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions - Provide business facing P&C consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases. Ensure that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and are supported throughout all people management activity. - Develop a deep understanding of the business and the people they support - Partner closely with other P&C advisors and Centers of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc. - Apply standard methodologies and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignment by connecting across P&C teams - Ensure personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of bp's Values & Behaviours. Right People, Right place, Right Time - Create & sustain an effective organization to support delivery of business strategy, and focus on driving and delivering organizational change initiatives as appropriate - Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand - Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment - Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values Environments where People and Performance Thrive: - Enable a high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated solutions and coordinating the ongoing and annual reward processes. - Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp. - Apply agile methodologies to bring value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).

Role synopsis

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgment, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and standard methodology.

The role holder operates as a member of a business leadership team acting as a strategic business partner providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, values & behaviours and leadership expectations.

Key capabilities

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management & Employee relations

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer new solutions if needed

Delivering through bp values and behaviours & bp leadership expectations

Ability to influence key senior stake-holders

Crucial education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Crucial experience and job requirements

At least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, Employee Relations, and organizational development.

Strong leadership capability and a role-model of standard methodologies in building capability, coaching and driving performance.

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, with demonstrated ability to clearly link value to business results.

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.

Desirable criteria

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.)

Professional certification(s) in HR

MBA or Master’s degree relevant for HR

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development



