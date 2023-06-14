P&C Coordinator

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Provide support on local lifecycle employee processes and production of required letters and contracts.

Provide administration support with any legal, fiscal and regulatory processes.

Providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Streamline and continuously improve HR processes (e.g. templates, automation in processing) in close cooperation with team colleagues from "People Services" in Budapest and other global business service centres

Active participation in HR projects (e.g. local implementation of global guidelines, system changes)

Responsible for the administration of social benefits

Provide cover to the wider local Spain Services P&C team in times of demand

Essential Education

Commercial training, ideally a business degree (BA) with a focus on HR

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Very good knowledge of English

High level of detail, organized and independent way of working

High service orientation, precise and discreet way of working, hands-on mentality

Capacity to keep track of numerous ongoing tasks, strong sense of integrity

Able to be responsive in a fast paced, demanding operational environment

Comfortable in working in a highly complex matrix organization

Used to working in a team

Desirable Technical Criteria

Workday

Case management systems

Excellent skills in Office products

Familiar with qualified certificates and Spanish Authorities websites (Social security, Local websites, bank websites)



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.