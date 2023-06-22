P&C (HR) Partner

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

About bp People & Culture – ‘Who We Are’ People & culture discovers, empowers, and cares for resourceful people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet. Join us and work closely with our business by: • always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs • supporting their health, wellbeing and recognizing them for great work • hiring and developing dedicated people and empowering them to progress • enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and make valuable contributions • developing emotionally connected leaders who continuously learn, put others first and enable everyone to be at their best • creating energizing workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated team. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We strive to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. We have an exciting opportunity available to partner with clients in our Gas & Power Trading Americas business based in Houston.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role synopsis:

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within our Trading & Shipping business entity, the successful candidate will play a key role in defining, and delivering the people plan that enables their clients to achieve their goals, with engaged, hard-working teams.

Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and standard process.

The role holder operates as a member of a business leadership team, acting as a strategic business partner in providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also function as a coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness and bp’s beliefs.

Key Accountabilities:

People fundamentals

Delivers reliable, compliant, and secure HR operations in support of the business

Ensures health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provides business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership; facilitates the resolution of everyday queries and provides coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are an integral part of any overall people plan

Provides analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people you support

Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centers of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, and other areas as needed

Leverages standard methodologies and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an outstanding display of bp's beliefs to - Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others

Provides informal leadership to others on the team

Right people, right place, right time

Support delivery of business strategy, and focus on driving and delivering organizational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management and reward and recognition frameworks

Manage the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and oversee the ongoing and annual reward processes

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with clients

Leverage agile methodologies to improve value to end customer (business leaders, and employees) where feasible

Key capabilities

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management & employee relations

Delivering value through agile work practices & digitally enabled

Willingness to challenge established practices and offer fresh solutions if needed

Effective communication skills and the ability to influence key senior customers

Crucial education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Crucial experience and job Requirements:

At least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability, and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organizational development & design.

Strong leadership capability and a role-model of standard methodologies in building capability, coaching, and driving high performance.

A track record of effective strategic partnering and coaching, with demonstrated ability to apply business sense and clearly link value to business results.

Experience with culture & organizational change, working in a highly matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.

Desirable criteria

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources

MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Human Resources

Energy industry experience and/or financial services, investment banking or trading industry experience

Experience managing people aspects of mergers & acquisitions

Experience working with agile methodologies (e.g. scrum, kanban, design thinking)

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.