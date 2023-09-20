P&C Intern

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.



Job Description:

About the role:

The Human Resources (HR) Internship is an exciting opportunity for someone who has an interest in the Human Resources field. You will get the chance to learn from a team of HR professionals, apply your education, skills and experience on strategic projects, and help support BP Oman’s HR Services.

Key Responsibilities:

Support with medical insurance delivery to our national employees.

Re-arrange bp national employees’ files the physical and virtual copy to our share drive and ensure all documents are in place.

Support with employee benefits request.

Prepare employee’s letter.

Enhance local International Mobility policies and processes. (Onboarding, offboarding, tracking)

Review new expat housing strategy (housing search for new expat/extension/termination).

Support learning section.

Day to day International Mobility activities.

Participate in succession planning, data cleansing & people meeting. Support the delivery of 2023 survey.

Support in recruitment activities (attend interviews, schedule interviews, onboarding). Essential Education & Requirements: Omani national.

Bachelor's degree (BA) in relevant field.

Minimum GPA of 2.8

Open for 2021,2022,2023 graduates.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.