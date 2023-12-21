P&C M&A Integration Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

The role holder will bring a deep understanding of P&C practices, project delivery and change management strategies to ensure integration/separation strategy, plan, milestones and execution are adhered to during these critical business transactions.Reporting to VP Future Org, the P&C M&A Integration / Separation Manager will play a pivotal role in providing integration and separation support for our mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and joint venture (JV) initiatives.



Job Description:

Lead M&A integration and separation projects and P&C strategy

Under the direction of the Business and M&A Integration Lead support a high-quality P&C integration strategy and plan across all people and organisation elements of the acquired entity, build a decision driven critical path to ensure value is captured at the right time.

Evaluate critical people related issues from the business evaluation stage, due diligence report and incorporate mitigation into the integration plan.

Ensure maximum visibility of issues, people-related risks and mitigations.

Lead the development and execution of integration/separation plan in respective projects

Manages overall execution of the P&C integration/separation plan across the P&C workstreams - Directs day-to-day tasks and workflow, communicate decisions to broader working team, monitor overall workstream progress, coordinate dependencies, risk management and issue resolution.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deploy activities as required to facilitate the smooth integration and separation of teams, processes and systems resulting from M&A and JV decisions.

Support culture, engagement and change efforts throughout integration/ separation programs

Support engagement efforts to keep employees informed about M&A integration and separation progress, changes, timelines and support them through the change.

Collaborate with key stakeholders, including but not limited to P&C leadership, senior leadership across finance, legal and other relevant teams as required to ensure alignment and successful execution of M&A initiatives.

Build capability with P&C

Continue capability build for named COE as well as P&C business partnering community

Further develop the different playbooks and tools to support our teams

Establish a community of practice and deploy training offer

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, Business Administration, or a related field; master’s degree preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience in P&C business partnering,

Strong understanding of key M&A and JV processes, including experience navigating associated challenges

Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects with multiple stakeholders, competing priorities and challenging deadlines.

Change management expertise with the ability to create and execute strategies that drive organizational alignment and support employee engagement.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills demonstrated ability to interact confidently with senior leaders and employee populations both internally and externally.

Possess a global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.