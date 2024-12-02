P&C Manager, Castellon Refinery

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Refining in bp

bp is one of the world’s largest energy companies and currently undergoing an exciting period of change and transformation. In early 2020, bp announced its new purpose: reimagining energy for people and our planet; putting in place a vision to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner; and helping the world get to net zero.

BP has set out a strategy that is enabling the organization to shift from being an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers.

Refining is at the heart of bp’s net zero strategy. If refining wins, then bp wins. The dual challenge is to optimize the hydrocarbon base and assure safe, reliant, compliant, and competitive operations, whilst transitioning many of our plants to green energy solutions.

Castellón Refinery

The Castellón refinery began operations in 1967 and has not stopped evolving since. It has a crude oil processing capacity of 110,000 barrels per day, equivalent to 6 million tonnes per year. After decades of technical improvement, today investments are not only aimed at improving production, but also at energy efficiency and the reduction of emissions in line with bp's strategy.

BP has invested €1.2 billion over the past 15 years to bring the refinery up to the highest regulatory and industrial requirements. The plant has grown and, above all, has been modernized. As an example of an ongoing project, bp and Iberdrola have formed a joint venture in Spain to develop a 25MW green hydrogen project. The green hydrogen produced will support the decarbonization of bp's refinery operations in Castellón.

Location: The role incumbent should expect to adopt a bias for at-site working versus working remotely, although there is plenty of flexibility across bp to balance work and life. We are happy to discuss this further on an interview.

Join our team as People & Culture (HR) Manager!

We are an international team at bp, please help us with submitting an English CV.

About the role

This is a key position that sits as a member of the Castellón refinery site leadership team, as well as on the global refining, terminals, and pipelines P&C (People & Culture) leadership team. You will work with partners across all principal Centers of Excellence – talent, reward, people relations, services and solutions, DE&I, health and wellbeing. You will have access to opportunities to influence the agenda and lead key pieces of strategic, global work that impacts the entire portfolio (c. 6,500 bp employees).

In this role, you will:

Assist in defining the HR strategy in partnership with the business leadership team, driving and delivering organisational change initiatives, and providing analytics and insights to inform the people plan.

Deliver HR advisory support to leaders to facilitate resolution of everyday queries and provides coaching to drive engagement, ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the business people plan.

Support talent management for the business, identifying learning priorities and reviewing talent acquisition progress against plan, and ensuring that individual/organisational actions arising from talent reviews are completed, integrated into the overall people plan, and measured for impact on organisation effectiveness.

Assess the external legal context and internal ‘weak signals’ to pre-empt employee relations (ER) issues and provides context and oversight for management of formal ER cases, managing sensitive or senior cases.

Lead People relations at the refinery and manage the relation with local works council, including Collective Bargaining agreement negotiations, and permanent work with labour partners ensuring the social peace and open communications is aligned with business priorities and company policies.

Coach and advise Site leadership team on P&C initiatives, ensuring a customized local approach adapted to an operated site aligned with corporate policies.

Work with P&C centres of excellence on the local initiatives.

Interact with the rest of People & Culture Advisors in Spain within others bp entities and sub-entities at country level to support and coordinate countrywide initiatives.

Deliver the activity set to reinforce people engagement and deliver comprehensive action plan on annual employee satisfaction survey (Pulse), in coordination with Site Leadership team.

Foster within your client groups the bp Castellón transitional programs for the Integrated Energy Hub and local initiatives.

Help to enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, delivering integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and managing the annual reward process.

Align with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follow procedures, and model BP's Values & Behaviours.

What you will need to be successful:

Senior HR generalist background with 12+ years of professional experience, skilled in all aspects of strategic business partnering, performance management, talent management, capability building and diversity & inclusion.

Fluent in Spanish and English.

Experience in the energy industry and/or manufacturing sector. The ideal candidates would have experience of oil refining or other operational environments in the energy sector (Upstream, Chemicals).

Employee & Industrial Relations Experience: working with workers councils and unions.

Experience of having led social plan / restructuring / negotiated a collective labor agreement is a significant plus.

Strong commercial competence – focus on cost, efficiency, and value.

Ability to influence and lead people.

Some key capabilities we look for:

Valuing expertise

Energizing people

Acting decisively

Delivering results

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Building Capability, Coaching Leaders, Decision Making, Employee and Labor Relations, HR Business Partnering, HR Employee Relations, Human Resources (HR), Human Resources Operations, Influencing, Organizational Change Management, People Management, Performance management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, Total Reward Management, Works Councils

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.