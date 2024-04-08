Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Reporting to the VP People and Culture, the P&C Manager will act as a credible business-oriented solution provider and trusted partner. The ideal candidate would thrive in developing collaborative plans that drive the People and Culture agenda, operating day to day as part of the business leadership and take responsibility for driving and owning people outcomes. The P&C Manager will deliver generalist support to our business for bpx including, counsel and guidance in talent management, employee relations, and change management.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead delivery of people & culture advisory support to the business, considering opportunities for continuous improvement.

Develop a deep understanding of the business while driving and delivering organizational change initiatives, providing thought leadership, mentorship, and coaching.

Leverage deep business understanding to Identify issues, diagnose root causes, provide insights, offer recommendations, and develop proactive solutions to solve pressing business objectives through a talent lens, such as productivity, engagement, skill development, attraction and retention & recognition.

Apply strong analytical skills and attention to detail to understand complex problems and root causes, using quantitative and qualitative data to develop insights, guide decisions, and formulate solutions

Provide leadership and expertise in Employee Relations, Talent Management, Performance Management and Organizational Design

Assessing people policies to ensure fair and equal application.

Develop a team of P&C Business Partners and support them when needed in resolving everyday queries, pre-empting, and resolving employee relations (ER) cases.

Cultivate positive employee relations and create an environment for listening and two-way communication.

Support the implementation of reward initiatives.

Enables a high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, leading the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process

Field Visits: designs and executes field visit strategy with the intention of providing support and capturing insights.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA, a plus.

Essential Experience:

Significant experience in Human Resources, with proven experience in:

Strategic talent management, organizational development,

Organizational change management and employee relations.

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, mentor and drive high performance.

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching

Proven ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results

Working knowledge of labor legislation and regulations

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $168,000 - $228,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.