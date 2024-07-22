P&C Partner

Entity:People & Culture
As the world and BP are changing, our Global Business Services (GBS) has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for BP. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, mindset and our values and behaviours.
The People & Culture function in BP is uniquely placed to unlock the human energy of BP – to craft and deliver compelling people strategies that shape BP’s future and create a highly engaging and modern employee experience. We are driven to deeply understand the business, our people and leading human resources practices. We are passionate about unlocking the potential of leaders and their teams and coaching them to overcome challenges. We develop meaningful relationships that create trust to be able to provoke, challenge and advocate with integrity. We operate as part of a powerful and integrated People & Culture community together with P&C Services+Solutions and other CoE specialists. We respect and value the expertise our colleagues bring, and we are energised to work and think together to enable the delivery of business goals, creating value for BP.
As the P&C Consultant, for GBS you will be responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture activities based on advanced experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of people & culture initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice. May serve as a squad leader to deliver people & culture project deliverables.
Experience: Usually requires at least 15 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development, strong leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance, track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results, experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labour legislation and regulations
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.