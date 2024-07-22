P&C Partner

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose/ Role Synopsis

As the world and BP are changing, our Global Business Services (GBS) has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for BP. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, mindset and our values and behaviours.

The People & Culture function in BP is uniquely placed to unlock the human energy of BP – to craft and deliver compelling people strategies that shape BP’s future and create a highly engaging and modern employee experience. We are driven to deeply understand the business, our people and leading human resources practices. We are passionate about unlocking the potential of leaders and their teams and coaching them to overcome challenges. We develop meaningful relationships that create trust to be able to provoke, challenge and advocate with integrity. We operate as part of a powerful and integrated People & Culture community together with P&C Services+Solutions and other CoE specialists. We respect and value the expertise our colleagues bring, and we are energised to work and think together to enable the delivery of business goals, creating value for BP.

As the P&C Consultant, for GBS you will be responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing people & culture support for a broad spectrum of people & culture activities based on advanced experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of people & culture initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice. May serve as a squad leader to deliver people & culture project deliverables.

Key Accountabilities

P&C Partnering / Consulting

Partners with other P&C resources to execute activity prioritized by your P&C Leader

Develops working relationships with internal stakeholders to ensure successful delivery of P&C Services and leverage partnership opportunities, collaborating with other teams to assist in operational delivery of assigned portfolios and support adherence to standards and policies.

Assists in the execution of projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of the business strategy. As part of project delivery may be required to serve on an agile squad as a member, as a squad leader, or even have the opportunity to line manage directly other P&C resources

Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and assist with project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

Support delivery of reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business

Provide day-to-day P&C consultation and advice to employees

Employee experience

Support the health, safety & care for our people

Support an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Coach employees to maintain an environment of respect, dignity and inclusion aligned to the V&Bs

Know the people in the business area and awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the teams supported.

Use this knowledge, to share insights to support the people plan, employee engagement and productivity.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant fields.

Essential Experience:

Experience: Usually requires at least 15 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development, strong leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance, track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results, experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labour legislation and regulations

Job Requirements:

Track record of effective strategic partnering

Demonstrates capability in line with bp P&C Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive

Breadth and depth of experience and technical capability enabling sound judgment and decision making

Strong foundation of technical capability and experience in strategic talent management, employee relations, change management, and organisational development and effectiveness, including, organisation design, facilitation, and team development

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching

Analytical thinking – competent using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision- making, e.g. ER strategies, targeted retention, succession planning & strategic workforce shaping

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function. Proven track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with P&C colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Demonstrates ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results at the client group level, e.g. improved decision making, D&I

Is self-aware and recognises and can manage impact on others

Notices morale of the team and works to positively influence this

Is developing political astuteness and is and tried to work successfully across organisational boundaries

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making.

Ability to partner across teams, functions and geographies

Digital fluency - Comfortable using technology, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with business transformation including people, processes and data driven action

Applies judgement and common sense - demonstrates understanding of client's business and Segment/ P&C Function priorities

Acts with integrity

Cultural fluency - ability to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Desirable Criteria

Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA, experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.); professional certification(s) in Human Resources

Experience of GBS/shared service/BPO type organisation

Experience of organisation change management

Experience of working in a matrixed organisation

HR qualification/ accreditation



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.