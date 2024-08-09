P&C Partner

This role is eligible for relocation within country

People & Culture



HR Group



Let me tell you about the role:

Customers & Products will be setting up a capability hub in Pune, India for C&P. The hub will be a core, connected part of C&P business and will work in harmony with functions across the company (i.e. digital, GBS, Finance, Technology, etc.)

The project aims to develop a capability hub for C&P by transferring activities from different countries to India and from there drive standardization and transformation overtime providing synergies and continuous improvements.

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within one of bp’s businesses, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, high-performing teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

The role holder operates as a member of the team, acting as a strategic business partner providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team effectiveness, values & behaviors and leadership expectations.

What you will deliver:

• Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure P&C services in support of the business

• Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

• Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

• Provide integration support to ensure delivery of implementation of C&P capability hub.

• Develops a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

• Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centers of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

• Leverages best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams

• Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of "Who We Are".

• Drives talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Essential Experience

Usually requires at least 10-15 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organizational development.

Strong leadership capability and a role-model of best practices in building capability, coaching and driving high performance. Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, with demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results. Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc).

• Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.

• MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Humana Resources

• Familiarity with Project Management methodology and best practices

• Knowledge of Transition Management process

• Familiarity with Continuous Improvement Methodologies



