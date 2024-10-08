Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re re-imagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Ensuring we attract, employ and retain top talent is a critical part of our agenda.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a p&c partner

Job Purpose

The People, Culture and Communications function in BP is uniquely placed to unlock the human energy of BP – to craft and deliver compelling people strategies that shape BP’s future and create a highly engaging and modern employee experience. We are driven to deeply understand the business, our people and leading human resources practices. We are passionate about unlocking the potential of leaders and their teams and coaching them to overcome challenges. We develop meaningful relationships that create trust to be able to provoke, challenge and advocate with integrity. We operate as part of a powerful and integrated People & Culture community together with P&C Services+Solutions and other CoE specialists. We respect and value the expertise our colleagues bring, and we are energised to work and think together to enable the delivery of business goals, bringing value for BP.

As the P&C Partner supporting People, Culture and Communications in India you will be responsible for delivering the people plan that enables PC&C to achieve its goals through support ensuring consistent and effective delivery of people & culture initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and standard methodology.

Key Accountabilities

P&C Partnering

Partners with other P&C resources to implement activity prioritized by your P&C Leader

Develops working relationships with internal stakeholders (PC&C leadership team in India) to ensure successful delivery of people agenda and leverage partnership opportunities, collaborating with other teams to assist in operational delivery of assigned portfolios and support adherence to standards and policies.

Assists in the execution of projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of the business strategy. As part of project delivery may be required to serve on an agile squad as a member, as a squad leader, or even have the opportunity to line manage directly other P&C resources

Embedding Who We Are culture in India PC&C

Lead PC&C Onboarding and engagement

Responsible for supporting line managers to manage engaged, high-performing teams, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice, case management, line manager support for critical 'moments that matter' and assist with project delivery in line with the business' people plan, local legislation, BP policy and standard methodology.

Support delivery of reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business

Provide day-to-day P&C consultation and advice to employees

Employee experience

Support the health, safety & care for our people

Support an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Coach employees to maintain an environment of respect, dignity and inclusion aligned to the V&Bs

Know the people in the business area and awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the teams supported.

Use this knowledge, to share insights to support the people plan, employee engagement and productivity.

Education: Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant fields.

Experience: Usually requires extensive experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development, strong leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance, track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results, experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labour legislation and regulations

Desirable Criteria

Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA, experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.); professional certification(s) in Human Resources

Experience of working in global/multi-cultural environment

Experience of organisation change management

Experience of working in a matrixed organisation

HR qualification/ accreditation

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development, Organizational knowledge, Organizational Savvy {+ 8 more}

